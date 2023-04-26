The line of Funko Pops! for Disney's 100th anniversary continues to grow. Funko has unveiled new Pop! figures that are a part of the Disney 100 Pop! Trains Collection. The three figures are approximately 5.6 inches tall and are available exclusively on Amazon. One of the figures is Walt Disney himself. The figure features Disney riding in a railroad steam engine. Disney is wearing a suit and a conductor's hat. The Disney figure is also designed to lead the Pop! Trains collection when they are all assembled. The Disney 100 - Walt Disney on Engine figure is now available to purchase.

One of the other figures is Mickey Mouse. The figure features Mickey as he appeared in the 1928 animated short Steamboat Willie, including the hat. The figure features Mickey steering the steamboat. Although the 1928 short Plane Crazy was the first short produced featuring Mickey, Steamboat Willie was the first one to be distributed. The short also featured the first appearance of Mickey's girlfriend Minnie Mouse. The villain character Pete also appeared in the short. Steamboat Willie has been referenced many times throughout Mickey's cartoon career. The short even appears in the Walt Disney Animation Studios Logo. The Disney 100 - Mickey in Steamboat Car figure will be released on May 9 but you can pre-order it right now.

The third figure is the Star Wars villain Darth Vader. The figure features Vader flying a Tie Fighter. In the original 1977 Star Wars film (also known as A New Hope), Vader used the starfighter to try to stop Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the other Rebels from destroying the Death Star. After Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, Darth Vader was brought back to the big screen in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. On television, Darth Vader appeared in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Hayden Christensen reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker from Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). Christensen will also appear as Anakin in the upcoming series Ahsoka. Pre-orders for the Disney 100 - Darth Vader on Tie Fighter figure are available now and the figure will be available on August 16.

How Disney is Celebrating Its 100th Anniversary

Disney has already begun celebrating the company's 100th anniversary. This year at the Super Bowl, Disney released an ad that celebrated the century of movies and television series that the company produced. Funko has also unveiled other Pop! figures of Mickey Mouse and characters from the movies. Marvel Comics has also released special comic book variant covers featuring Mickey and his friends parodying classic Marvel storylines. LEGO has also unveiled special Disney 100 sets and minifigures.

The Disney 100 - Walt Disney on Engine Funko Pop! figure is now available to purchase on Amazon. The Super Bowl ad for Disney 100 can be watched below: