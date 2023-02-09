As Disney continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary, Funko has revealed through its official Twitter page an upcoming set of Pop! figures, which feature several of the most iconic characters from the company's history. Set as a Wal-Mart exclusive for the price of $47.88, the upcoming figures are now available for collectors to pre-order, with an expected summer release date of July 29.

The Funko Pop! set, which will be available for collectors in a 4-pack, features Mickey Mouse in his traditional red shorts and Minnie Mouse in her traditional poke-dot outfit in stances that effectively mimic the characters' personalities. Alongside the two characters, the set also comes with Donald Duck, wearing his iconic sailor's outfit, as he stands with a prideful smirk, similar to the beloved character. Lastly, Daisy Duck will also be available for fans, with the image depicting her wearing her large pink bow and purple shirt.

The upcoming set of Pop! figures effectively capture the iconic personality traits of Disney's most beloved characters while also featuring highly-detailed paint that will serve as stand-outs in any fan's collection. Notably absent from the set is Goofy, who is typically represented alongside the other characters from past releases. Whether he'll be included in additional announcements for upcoming figures featuring other iconic characters remains to be seen. However, with the company's long-established relationship with Funko, fans likely have more to look forward to down the line, especially with several significant films soon to be released, such as the live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid, which splashes into theaters on May 26.

Image via Disney

RELATED: New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Funko Pop Showcases a Terrifying Wanda Maximoff

Disney100 Isn't Slowing Down Any Time Soon

Disney100 continues to make big waves across multimedia platforms this year. Previously, Funko revealed several upcoming figures for Disney100, which depicts popular characters from iconic Disney films, such as Frozen, Moana, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty, among several others. Alongside the announced set of Funko Pop! figures, Disney will continue celebrating its 100th anniversary on February 18 with Disney100: The Exhibition, which will feature 23 artifacts from some of the company's most influential films, such as Mary Poppins, Aladdin, and Black Panther. The exhibition will be showcased at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. With Disney100 only beginning, the company likely has much more in store for fans looking to join the celebration.

Funko's Disney100 Pop! figures are now available for collectors to pre-order. Check out the upcoming set, which hits Wal-Mart shelves on July 29, below.