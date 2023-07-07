From their dazzling animated films to the superheroes who inspire us to make the world a better place to their heroic stories in a galaxy far, far away, Disney is undoubtedly the home to the biggest franchises out there. What humbly started as an animation studio took off to spawn one of the most renowned companies in the world which has not only brought its fandom incredible stories on small and big screens alike but has also given them the chance to meet the beloved characters face-to-face in theme parks around the globe. Now, The Walt Disney Company is preparing for its 100th anniversary and is thanking its dedicated base in the best way possible - by releasing a slew of brilliantly restored vaulted shorts from the years of 1929-1961.

A countdown like no other, the July 7 release of these classics to Disney+ will be just the beginning with many more “thank you” surprises to come over the next 100 days. As for what followers can expect from the initial drop, Disney+ subscribers will have access to a familiarly iconic lineup that includes The Skeleton Dance (1929), Building a Building (1933), Bath Day (1946), Figaro and Frankie (1947), Goofy Gymnastics (1949), and Aquamania (1961). Featuring characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and arch nemeses Figaro and Frankie, the shorts are a perfect visual representation of the beginning decades of the studio.

There’s no better way to kick off a movie night with one or all of these legendary shorts followed by one of the many favorite films or shows Disney+ has to offer. As a little refresher, not only is Disney the home of the MCU, Star Wars, and timeless animated features like Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, and The Lion King, but audiences can also get caught up on The Simpsons, immerse themselves in the Avatar franchise, travel to the farthest corners of the world with National Geographic, and get front row seats at concerts for artists like Elton John and BTS.

How Else is Disney Celebrating its 100th Anniversary?

The festivities have already begun for the House of Mouse to ring in its impressive century in the biz. So far, we know that several fresh Funkos are on the way in a rollout that includes favorite characters like Wall-E, Darth Vader, Steamboat Willie, R2-D2, and Lady and the Tramp. Adding to the celebratory fun, Disney’s critically celebrated animation studio Pixar will be giving audiences another chance to catch a limited theatrical run of three favorites - Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Coco with tickets for each currently on sale.

Get ready to kick off 100 days of celebration on July 7, with six Disney shorts which you can find under the D100 logo when you log into Disney+. Check out a teaser for the event below.