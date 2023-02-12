"From the young to the young at heart, you helped make this dream come true." Disney marks its official 100th anniversary this October.

This year, the Walt Disney Company is commemorating its 100th anniversary, a milestone that officially hits on October 16 of this year. Already, the company is preparing to go all out as they gear up to debut a new exhibition, special events at its theme parks, and other exclusive events for D23 members. Before this year's Super Bowl, the company also released a special commercial entitled "Disney100" that spotlights Disney's work through the years.

The commercial is meant to honor all the fans and creators that have helped with the company's success through the decades. It features a montage of some of Disney's greatest hits, including scenes from animated and live-action projects throughout the years, theme parks, premieres, and creators. While it highlights film and television footage, it also places an emphasis on memorable moments with fans.

About the anniversary, Walt Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger said:

"As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the Company forward today. We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century. Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture."

Other Upcoming Centennial Events for Disney100

On February 18, Disney opens Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, a 10-gallery exhibit that "will bring Disney stories to life through innovative and immersive technology." It will showcase over 250 "Crown Jewels" that include rarely seen artwork, artifacts, costumes, props, theme park vehicles, and more. Though the exhibit's debut will be in Philly, it will tour around the United States and Europe. In September, Disney will hold a Disney100-themed Destination D23 exclusively for D23 members.

Coming Soon From Disney

Along with the anniversary-geared events, Disney will be releasing several anticipated projects through the rest of this year from their properties, most notably from Disney itself, Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm. On February 17, the MCU will kick off Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels coming later this year. In May, The Little Mermaid returns in live-action form with Halle Bailey leading the charge as Ariel. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Haunted Mansion, and the animated Elemental will bring the heat this summer, with the animated Wish slated for November.

Check out the new Disney100 special look video down below.