After an incredibly successful 2024 with the releases of Moana 2, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney is hoping to have another big year in 2025. Not only will audiences be receiving three MCU films this year, but they'll also be getting the next Avatar film and a sequel to one of Walt Disney Animation's Studio's biggest hits of the 2010s.

Marvel Studios:

'Captain America: Brave New World'

February 14, 2025

Director: Julius Onah Cast: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford

The fourth installment in the Captain America franchise finds Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson continuing to wield the patriotic shield after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, when a target is placed on the back of President Ross (Harrison Ford), Captain America must uncover a mass conspiracy that will have Ross seeing red, literally. Luce's Julius Onah directs the movie, which aims to capture the more grounded feel of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

'Thunderbolts*'

May 2, 2025

Director: Jake Schreier Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Edward Pierce, with Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and "Bob" (Lewis Pullman) make up the latest team of so-called "heroes" to make their entrance to the MCU: the Thunderbolts*. After crossing paths while on assignment, the misfit anti-heroes realize that they've been set up by their benefactor, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Beef's Jake Schreier directs the rag-tag team-up film.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

July 25, 2025

Image via Marvel Studios

Director: Matt Shakman Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles

After four ill-fated attempts at making a successful movie centered around Marvel's first family, WandaVision director Matt Shakman hopes to finally get it right with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Set in an alternate retro-futuristic 1960s New York, the reboot will find Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) becoming the superheroes they were always destined to be to defeat the planet-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

Disney:

'Snow White'

March 21, 2025

Director: Marc Webb Cast: Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, and Gal Gadot

Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) is taking a bite out of the apple as Disney's original princess in Snow White. The beloved animated classic's live-action reimagining will again see Snow White being banished from her kingdom by the cruel Evil Queen (Gal Gadot), only to be taken in by seven dwarfs. The live-action take on the fairy tale will also feature new original songs written by EGOT-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land). The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb spearheads this live-action remake.

'Lilo & Stitch'

May 23, 2025

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Cast: Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On director Dean Fleischer Camp brings Experiment 626 (Chris Sanders) to life in the live-action retelling of the 2002 classic Lilo & Stitch. Set in Hawaii, the film will once again follow Lilo (Maia Kealoha), a free-spirited outcast who is raised by her high-strung older sister Nani (Sydney Agudong). After finally having convinced her sister to let her adopt a pet, Lilo meets Stitch, a fugitive alien who's on the run from intergalactic authorities.

'Freakier Friday'

August 8, 2025

Image via Disney

Director: Nisha Ganatra Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

22 years after they first swapped bodies in Freaky Friday, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) return in the much-anticipated comedy sequel, Freakier Friday. Late Night director Nisha Ganatra takes the reins of the follow-up, which sees former teenage rocker Anna, having grown up with a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be-stepdaughter. Yet as fate would have it once again, probably once again due to some mystical Fortune Cookies, the families of both Tess and Anna will merge in some unexpected ways.

'Tron: Ares'

October 10, 2025

Image via Disney

Director: Joachim Rønning Cast: Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie TurnerSmith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges

Disney's cult-hit sci-fi franchise Tron returns, 15 years after the release of Tron: Legacy. Joachim Rønning (Young Woman and the Sea) directs the third film in the franchise, which sees Academy Award winner Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) take on the role of Ares, a highly-advanced Program who is sent from the digital world known as The Grid and into our world for a high-stakes mission. Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges will once again return to the franchise as Kevin Flynn, with a new original score by Academy Award winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).

Walt Disney Animation Studios:

'Zootopia 2'

November 26, 2025

Image via Disney

Directors: Jared Bush, Byron Howard Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Shakira

Bunny cop Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and former con artist Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are ready to solve another case on the streets of their furry metropolis in Zootopia 2, a sequel to the 2016 billion-dollar hit. When Gary (Ke Huy Quan), a mysterious reptile, slithers his way into the city of Zootopia, Judy and Nick are forced to go undercover and venture into uncharted territories to solve one of their most twisted cases yet. Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard return to direct the sequel.

Pixar:

'Elio'

June 13, 2025

Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Cast: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson

Pixar returns to the far reaches of outer space in their latest animated adventure, Elio. The film follows Elio (Yonas Kibreab), a lonely preteen who is obsessed with space and dreams of getting abducted by aliens. After being mistakenly identified as the leader of Earth, Elio is taken to the Communiverse, an interplanetary gathering of alien leaders across countless galaxies. Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Turning Red), and Adrian Molina (Coco) direct the film.

20th Century Studios:

'The Amateur'

April 11, 2025

Director: James Hawes Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne

Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) plays Charlie Heller, a CIA decoder who shouldn't be underestimated in The Amateur. When his wife (Rachel Brosnahan) is killed in a London terrorist attack, Charlie becomes frustrated that his supervisors refuse to take any action, so in response, he decides to take matters into his own hands and goes on a quest to track down those who were responsible for his wife's murder. Slow Horses director James Hawes directs the action-thriller.

'Predator: Badlands'

November 7, 2025

Image via Disney

Director: Dan Trachtenberg Cast: Elle Fanning

After directing Prey in 2022, which became the most critically acclaimed movie of the franchise, Dan Trachtenberg returns to the Predator franchise with Predator: Badlands. Much of the plot of the new film is being kept top-secret, but what we do know is that the film will not be a sequel to Prey, and will instead be set in the future with the titular creature being "front and center, leading the charge." Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) will be playing multiple characters in the film.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

December 19, 2025