Disney Continues to Sell Off 20th Century Fox Parts, Offloads Gaming Division to Scopely

The Walt Disney Company isn’t holding back now that it has ownership of 20th Century Fox, ahem, 20th Century Studios. The House of Mouse continues to shape the studio in both its own image and the image it deems necessary to make its holding ostensibly more valuable as it sells off its recent acquisition’s gaming division, FoxNext, the name behind popular mobile game Marvel Strike Force.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has finalized the sale of FoxNext video game development studio to Culver City-based mobile gaming developer Scopely. FoxNext’s studio currently includes Aftershock LA Studios and Cold Iron Studios, both of which will be going to Scopely, too, as part of FoxNext. According to a Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notice published by the Federal Trade Commission, it looks like the deal was solidified some time this month. That said, it’s still unclear what the terms of the sale were and those details remain under wraps for the time being. Disney put FoxNext up for sale in Fall 2019 after acquiring the former 20th Century Fox in March of that year. The sale represents a follow-through on Disney CEO Bob Iger’s 2019 comments that Disney will look to develop games with established video game studios rather than develop them in-house.

On the occasion of the sale, FoxNext Games President Aaron Loeb stated,

“I’m extremely proud of what our talented team at FoxNext Games has built and accomplished in just a few years, and look forward to joining forces with the impressive team at Scopely, who have a well-deserved reputation as one of the preeminent companies in the free-to-play games arena.”

For more on the upcoming 20th Century Studios and Disney movies coming soon, check out our 2020 release calendar.