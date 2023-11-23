The Big Picture Disney's decision to use CGI instead of traditional animation for their latest film, Wish, feeds a persistent trend of underestimating the medium and disregarding its strengths.

The studio has focused on CG animation and phased out their 2D staff.

The perception that 2D animation is more difficult and limited than CG endures, but there is evidence to disprove this. 2D can achieve depth, dimension, and range of motion when combined with other techniques, as seen in past Disney films.

Disney’s newest cartoon feature, Wish, is partly a celebration of the studio’s animation legacy. It’s being released the year of their 100th anniversary, after all, the same year that’s seen “Once Upon a Studio” put out in the same festive spirit. That short is as close to a high-profile, traditionally animated release as Disney has come in years, and one might wonder why Wish wasn’t also done as a drawn film instead of CGI with cel shading. Disney Animation’s chief creative officer Jennifer Lee told IGN that this was considered but that ultimately, compared with CG, there were too many limits to 2D animation. The fact that 2D animation was even considered an option at all is significant progress from just a few years ago, but nonetheless, the idea that the ”limits” of traditional animation should disqualify its use on a project like Wish is part of a frustratingly persistent trend of underestimating the medium –and disregarding its native strengths.

Disney Has Neglected 2D Animation for Years, a Streak That Continues With 'Wish'

Shortly after Lee's comment that 2D animation was considered for Wish, her Frozen co-director Chris Buck told The Direct that the door was open to more hand-drawn material in future Disney releases. In 2019, the pair of them told Slashfilm that, with the right filmmaker and the right project, Disney could put out another 2D film. On the surface, that seems a long way away from the dark days of 2013, when Disney gutted their 2D animation staff and swore off developing any more projects in that form. CEO Bob Iger blamed the medium for the relative under-performance of The Princess and the Frog and Winnie the Pooh at the box office, claiming that they "weren't relevant to the world at that time." Even then-CCO John Lasseter, who had so enthusiastically talked up 2D after Disney tried to abandon it earlier in the 2000s, seemed to buy into that logic when commissioned test scores for Princess and the Frog came in. For 2D devotees, the remarks from current creative leadership might seem a welcome relief.

On closer inspection, however, there remain reasons to be skeptical, if not cynical, about the future of 2D at the House of Mouse. In their Slashfilm interview, Lee and Buck primarily followed a line Lasseter took a few years earlier, one that stresses the contributions 2D artists can make to films ultimately produced in CG. Even Buck's recent comments were about how to include hand-drawn elements in the future, not making a new 2D movie. And then there's that notion of 2D's "limits" in regard to Wish — a film aspiring to a more traditional look.

Disney Classics Like 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Tarzan' Show the Power of 2D Animation

Since CG became the hottest medium, a persistent set of myths have made the case for why it should take priority in feature animation and 2D should be consigned to history. For example, there's the claim that 2D is more expensive, which is not always true: Princess and the Frog cost $105 million, but its CG contemporary, Wall-E, cost $180 million, at least. Then there's the claim that 2D has a longer, more difficult production pipeline. This is partially true. A drawing delivers instant results compared to the prep time needed for a CG model, but 2D is unforgiving when it comes to corrections. CG allows for quick changes right up until the release date, but even this idea has some pushback. Director Tony Bancroft of Mulan has worked in both mediums, and he explained in the wonderful documentary Pencils vs. Pixels, that, when the time spent is added all up, it comes to about the same for 2D and CGI.

In her IGN interview, Lee insisted that Disney wasn't turning its back on hand-drawn animation, but her comments echoed a third charge against the medium – that it can’t do everything. “What happens in hand-drawn is that you have the incredible hand of the artist, but also limitations in what you could do on screen,” she said. “What happened in CG is that you’d have incredible, boundless opportunities, visually, that elevated it…the more important thing to us was to have a way to find technology that can do everything. Connect to the vision of the artist, but bring in technology that could finally take away limitations.”

But 2D can transcend those limitations — Disney's own back catalog proves it! Granted, it sometimes needs a little help. Back in the 90s, CGI came into animation as the assist for 2D (ironic, given today's situation), and it expanded on earlier innovations like the multiplane system to provide previously unseen dynamism. Check out documentaries on the Disney Renaissance. Time and again, you’ll hear a seminal moment discussed: the sweeps of the camera throughout the Beauty and the Beast ballroom as the characters dance to the title song. They were still drawn and the ballroom’s design was done the old-fashioned way, but the space itself was built in the computer, allowing for smooth crane shots up and around the chandelier and back down to the waltzing couple.

The CG ballroom was built on similar efforts done in the late 80s, but its success in heightening the romance (and its presence in a better movie) opened the floodgates. Sequences in Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame all used CG to build spaces and move the camera any way they wanted. The next step came with the Deep Canvas tech first employed on Tarzan. Painterly textures grafted onto immersive environments let the baboon chase in that film go completely nuts, and it made the likes of Treasure Planet, flawed though it is, an unmatched visual delight in its marriage of 2D and CG for cinematic effect. Give films like that a fresh watch and try saying with a straight face that the hand-drawn medium can’t deliver immersion with a little effort and hybridization.

2D and 3D Animation Have Unique Strengths and Limitations

Disney may have forgotten that CG can augment hand-drawn animation instead of the other way around, but others haven’t. The lighting techniques used by Sergio Pablos on the traditionally animated Klaus, for example, brought such depth to its look that, per Pencils vs. Pixels, potential investors assumed it was CG. Similarly, Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers developed its own variation on the basic principle behind Deep Canvas: a 3D-rendered forest was printed out frame by frame, and re-drawn in pencil for the “wolf vision” sequences.

Yet in many respects, Wolfwalkers, and everything Cartoon Saloon has made to date, works against the idea that animation must strive for a convincing sense of depth and dimension. Rules of perspective are bent, the flatness of the backgrounds is often emphasized, characters have unashamedly cartoony designs, and the textures of graphite and watercolor are there for all to see. Such an embrace of line, of graphic shapes, of the textures of traditional media, isn’t in CG’s wheelhouse, but it's right up 2D's alley. This isn't artistic territory unique to Cartoon Saloon or the modern day, either. Two of Disney's most visually accomplished films, Sleeping Beauty and One Hundred and One Dalmatians, are just as bold in displaying their nature as hand-rendered pieces of art, albeit in completely different styles.

Contemporary films like Wolfwalkers, Studio Ghibli’s The Tale of Princess Kaguya, and much of TV animation (the one place in America where 2D is still king) beg the question: why should the hand-drawn medium have to match CG when it has its own strengths? Wolfwalkers’ director Tomm Moore doesn’t think it should. He told Cartoon Brew that “[2D] can’t go after realism, because there is no point; it has to do something only 2D can do. In painting, we got Expressionism, Impressionism, Cubism, and other modern movements because of photography.” You could extend that metaphor even further into the different mediums within painting: no one demands of watercolors the same effect you get from oils, but the two can co-exist without one dominating the other. Nor is it expected that a master oil painter be adept at watercolors, block printing, or sculpture.

2D Artists Should Have Opportunities in Feature Animation

Image via Strike Back Studios

The current state of affairs, at Disney and other studios, has created a separate issue from the merits of 2D and CG as mediums: the displacement of talented animators from the feature animation scene in America. Because there is no work in the movies for 2D artists, they're obligated to either learn how to work with the computer, go into television and streaming, or find another line of work.

This is where things get personal, beyond a lifelong obsession with cartoons. As of writing this article, I’ve just picked up a Bachelor’s in animation. My pandemic years were spent in Ireland completing that course, offering a broad education that touched on everything: hand-drawn, CG, rigs, stop-motion, cutout, you name it. Looking back on that time, I’m reminded of a question Tony Bancroft asked in Pencils vs. Pixels: did I get into animation because I love to draw, or because I love to make things move and come alive?

I’d have to say the latter, but the means matter as much as the ends. For some of us, there is something about CG that is unintuitive —a fundamental impediment to creativity. My barely passable exercises in CG gave me a fresh respect for animators who can work with it because I just cannot work with a wireframe model, a graph, or code and feel like I’m engaged in art. The direct connection of a pencil in my hand to a piece of paper (or a stylus to a tablet) offers that sense of engagement, and seeing that collection of drawings form a character with a sense of weight and personality – even, and perhaps most especially, when there was no illusion that they had any more dimension than a flat drawing would – gives an electric jolt that no lone drawing or painting ever could.

That’s not a demand to turn back the clock. CG may not be for me, but it’s here to stay and deserves a seat at the table. While finding work in the arts is always an uphill battle, there are (as yet elusive) opportunities for aspiring traditional artists – in Europe, in Asia, in TV, and in streaming. However, episodic storytelling isn't for everyone either. A lengthy story told in one breath should still be an option for veteran and hopeful 2D animators, as should the chance to do so on a big scale. Disney, the foremost animation studio, has the history and resources to provide that opportunity. Yet, several years after Lee opened the door, they don’t seem any closer to bringing back 2D, with Wish being the latest in a long line of CG projects. Wouldn't a new century of Disney animation be a good time to bring the medium back - and to start embracing its unique qualities, rather than try and ride on CG's coattails?

