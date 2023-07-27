The Big Picture Disney is hiring for an R&D Imagineering position that requires expertise in generative AI, indicating their interest in pushing the boundaries of AI tools.

Similar to Netflix, Disney's move towards AI raises concerns among union members about potential job replacement and the encroachment on creative spaces.

The use of AI in Hollywood has evolved rapidly, from simple digital effects to creating a digital voice for characters, but these methods often lack the emotions and intonations that living actors provide.

Disney is looking to hire someone capable of working with generative AI, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Offering a yearly salary of approximately $180,000, the R&D Imagineering position is looking for someone with “ambition to push the limits of what AI tools can create and understand the difference between the voice of data and the voice of a designer, writer or artist.” The job posting comes as members of the SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America continue to strike in a push for fair wages from the studios. Another concern the performers have is the impact AI will have on their jobs.

The listing is similar to what was reported from Netflix recently. The streaming platform looking for a person who could improve their Machine Learning Program. While the software was originally used to recommend similar titles to viewers, Netflix now seems poised to implement it in creation of the content they develop. Time will tell if the tools will be used to enhance the technology already available for Hollywood, or if it will be used in an attempt to replace the work of actors and writers. Again, this comes as much of the industry is striking partly over concerns that the rapid development of similar tools and initiatives will eventually encroach on creative spaces currently dominated by union members.

Disney has used digital effects to modify performances for a long time, but the process has evolved in rapidly in recent years. When Tron: Legacy was released in 2010, Jeff Bridges appeared as his younger self through simple digital effects, keeping control over the performance he was actually delivering on set. But when Luke Skywalker appeared in The Mandalorian a couple of years ago, his voice was created by a computer program. The effect was a digital face delivering lines that we're uncannily missing the emotions and intonations a living actor might have provided.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Makes Historically Massive Donation to SAG-AFTRA Relief Fund

The Future of the Strike

While studios are looking to implement the use of artificial intelligence in the production process, actors and writers are busy fighting for their rights. For so long, residuals for movies and television series have been less than ideal, giving pennies and dimes to the performers that made the success of said productions possible. Multiple projects, including Deadpool 3 and the final season of Stranger Things, halted their development due to the strike. At this point, the positions of both the studios and the unions haven't changed since pre-strike talks broke down, leading to an air of uncertainty across the industry and an understanding that a resolution, both for creatives and corporations, may come later rather than sooner.