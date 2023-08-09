The Big Picture The Walt Disney Company has formed a dedicated team to explore the potential of AI in its entertainment empire, despite ongoing strikes by Hollywood writers and actors concerned about AI's influence.

The Walt Disney Company has initiated a dedicated team to delve into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential applications throughout its expansive entertainment empire. This comes amidst ongoing strikes involving the Hollywood writers and actors who aim to limit what they see as the technology's dangerous and growing influence within the industry.

Commencing earlier this year, prior to the Hollywood writers' strike, this task force is actively exploring internal AI development avenues and forging partnerships with emerging startups. The company's desire to expand into the world of AI, and by design – costcutting, presents 11 open job positions that specifically seek individuals proficient in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

These job opportunities span a wide spectrum within Disney, encompassing divisions ranging from Walt Disney Studios and the inventive unit Walt Disney Imagineering to Disney's theme parks, television ventures, and the advertising sector. It's worth noting that the ad team appears to be pursuing the ability to craft an AI-powered ad system termed "next-generation," as detailed in the descriptions of these job postings.

Image via SAG-AFTRA

Disney's growing interest in expanding their use of A.I. comes hot on the heels of the news that the company was hiring for an R&D Imagineering position that requires expertise in generative AI, indicating their unfortunate interests in seeing how far they can take the potential of AI tools. The company came under fire for debuting their limited series Secret Invasion and trumpeting the opening titles, which had been created using generative AI, in the midst of a strike designed to highlight the fact that AI was taking jobs from skilled workers.

How Will The Strike End?

As the entertainment industry explores the integration of artificial intelligence into production processes, a parallel struggle is unfolding as actors and writers advocate for their rights. The long-standing issue of inadequate residuals for movies and TV shows persists, offering unacceptable compensation to the very individuals who contributed to the triumph of these projects. The impact of the strike has been significant, causing disruptions in various projects at Disney, such as the production of Deadpool 3, Thunderbolts and Blade.

As the impasse continues, both studios and unions find themselves entrenched in the same positions established before the breakdown of pre-strike negotiations. This unfortunately prevailing status quo is continuing to cast a vast shadow of uncertainty across the entertainment industry as the workers strike to earn what is rightfully theirs—fair treatment, equitable pay, and respect.