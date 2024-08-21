The Big Picture Disney chief says Doctor Who's move to Disney+ is successful.

Doctor Who moving to Disney+ for Ncuti Gatwa's inaugural season as The Fifteenth Doctor has proved to be a great success in the eyes of Disney's corporate office. In an interview, Liam Keelan, Disney’s SVP of original productions in EMEA, said at the Edinburgh TV Festival that the show is a "fabulous series" to have at Disney. Keelan says that Disney is "happy to have" the franchise airing on Disney+ around the world. Currently, it still airs on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK as it had before.

"I think just, the quirkiness of it, the fact that it’s in that sci-fi world and when you think about what Disney offers in other regards," Keelan says. "I think it feels like a really good fit to me. I mean it’s great to have it." The longstanding sci-fi show not only aired Gatwa's first season as The Doctor on Disney+ but premiered the 60th Anniversary Specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning as The Doctor and Donna Noble. The final special "The Giggle" also served as Gatwa's introduction as The Doctor.

Disney has doubled down on its commitment to Doctor Who. Disney+ will air the second season of Doctor Who as well as air the upcoming UNIT spin-off series The War Between The Land and the Sea, which just began production this week. The second season of Doctor Who wrapped filming earlier this year. The second season will see the addition of Varada Sethu as companion Belinda Chandra, as well as the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. Jonah Hauer-King will also guest star as part of Ruby's upcoming story.

What's In Store for Doctor Who Season 2 on Disney+?

Showrunner Russell T. Davies has teased many threads coming to fruition in Season 2. After the big question of season one, Ruby's parentage, was revealed, The Doctor is onto new adventures, joined by Sethu and eventually Gibson once again. Davies assured fans earlier this year that not only was Gibson sticking around for a second season, but Ruby's story would continue. He also said that fans would indeed find out more surrounding the mystery of Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson). It's unclear it will be another "she's important because we made her important" reveal, as he did with Ruby's story, or if she's: a Time Lord in disguise? River Song using a perception filter? A future version of The Doctor?

There's still more Doctor Who coming this year, with the 2024 Christmas Special "Joy to the World". Gatwa's Doctor is joined by Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, playing Joy. We'll get to see what this Doctor is like alone (despite pleas from his wife to never travel alone). No official premiere dates have been set for the second season of Doctor Who or The War Between the Land and the Sea.

You can catch up on the first season of Doctor Who now on Disney+ in the US.

