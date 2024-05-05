A comfort genre for many, animated films are a reliable source of calm, family-oriented adventures that everyone can enjoy. Whether they take their audiences on an out-of-this-world space adventure, a heartwarming depiction of family exploration, a wonderous historical Greek love story, or the forming of a new and beautiful friendship, they are common go-to's for people of all ages in the mood for a less action-packed, more docile movie experience. Add Disney into the mix, and typically, nothing can go wrong.

While the perfect source of comfort viewing experiences, they are also great spirit raisers, capable of flipping the switch on a person's mood and turning a frown upside down with the simple press of a play button. While they are more than capable of breaking your heart, they are more often than not capable of fixing it all the same. Comfortime Disney movies like the 2010 fairytale classic Tangled and the visually pleasing tale from last year, Elemental, are only two of the films on this list, sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. There are dozens of Disney animated adventures, but these ten are some of the most wholesomely heartwarming to date.

15 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

The Princess and the Frog is a unique love story that follows a determined, hard-working young woman, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), who finds herself turned into a frog when she tries to help a cursed spoiled prince, Naveen (Bruno Campos). As the two try to change back into human form, they realize they both complement each other, with Tiana teaching Naveen about working for what you have in life and Naveen showing Tiana that it's important to live your life and have a little fun.

While the film focuses on a heartfelt love story, it also reminds audiences of what is truly important in life and how love can surprise you when you least expect it. The array of upbeat, lighthearted songs and eccentric characters such as a jazz-loving alligator and a hopeless romantic firefly, also add the classic comedy of an aminated Disney film that is sure to chase all your troubles away. – Andrea Ciriaco

14 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Directed by David Hand, Ben Sharpsteen, Wilfred Jackson, Perce Pearce, William Cottrell, and Larry Morey

Disney's first animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a classic tale of love and friendship that encompasses everything fans have grown to love and admire about Disney films. Like most of Disney's first animated features, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs does center around a love story, but it mainly focuses on the endearing friendship between Snow White and her new friends.

Love isn't Snow White's priority and while she does hope her prince will find her one day, she is perfectly happy with her new friends and living a simple life, even though she is a princess. Snow White is a symbol of innocence and genuine compassion and even though she finds love in the end, she's more than content with finding the silver lining of her unfortunate situation and serves as a constant reminder to always look on the bright side. – Andrea Ciriaco

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Release Date February 4, 1938 Director David Hand Cast Roy Atwell , Stuart Buchanan , Adriana Caselotti , Zeke Clements , Eddie Collins , Pinto Colvig Runtime 83

13 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker

The Little Mermaid was a monumental Disney animated feature that revitalized Disney's animation as well as saved the department from being shut down. The sheer beauty and imagery of the film are enough to lure any viewer into this magical world under the sea and become enamored with Ariel (Jodie Benson), a rebellious mermaid who dreams of the world above the waves.

With a variety of fun, well-developed characters such as the strict crab, Sebastian and Ariel's faithful friend, Flounder, and iconic songs, The Little Mermaid will have any viewer swimming away with joy and laughter. The Little Mermaid embodies the magic of imagination and the optimism of dreamers who never give up, and Ariel is the perfect example of someone who unapologetically swims to her own current. – Andrea Ciriaco

The Little Mermaid Release Date November 17, 1989 Director Ron Clements , John Musker Cast Jodi Benson , Samuel E. Wright , Rene Auberjonois , christopher daniel barnes , Pat Carroll , Jason Marin Runtime 63 Minutes

12 'Aladdin' (1992)

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker

The 1992 movie Aladdin is another top-notch Disney animated feature about a young man, Aladdin (Scott Weinger), who has survived living on the streets of Agraba on his own and finds himself falling in love with a beautiful princess, Jasmine (Linda Larkin). In the classic tale of star-crossed lovers, Disney adds a combination of humor, vivid colors, and magic to create a stunning spectacle.

The most unique quality of Aladdin is the overly animated, shapeshifting Genie, voiced by the legendary Robin Williams, who conveys an unyielding level of humor and comedy that makes Aladdin a one-of-a-kind film. Between his musical numbers and spontaneity, the Genie ultimately brings a wave of consistent laughter throughout Aladdin that is guaranteed to make any viewer forget about their problems or heartache. – Andrea Ciriaco

11 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time and a crucial Disney film that conveys the theme of never judging a book by its cover. The film follows Belle (Paige O'Hara) an avid bookworm and beautiful young woman who dreams of an adventurous life. When her father is imprisoned by a terrible Beast (Robby Benson), she sacrifices her life and takes his place, but as she and the Beast begin to open their minds and hearts to each other, they realize they have found what they have been searching for their whole lives.

Beauty and the Beast is a timeless love story that also demonstrates what can come from embracing the unknown and looking beyond someone's initial appearance. The concept of love has always been surrounded by the idea of someone's appearance playing a vital part, but Belle falls in love with the Beast's heart and kindness, which is the core message of this classic tale. Beauty and the Beast features a perfect blend of humor, drama, and romance plus some of Disney's most memorable musical numbers that are sure to lift any spirits in more ways than one. – Andrea Ciriaco

10 'Elemental' (2023)

Directed by Peter Sohn

Last year's success story from the minds of screenwriters Brenda Hsueh, Kat Likkel, and John Hoberg won the hearts of millions from around the world as soon as it hit the Disney+ platform. It's ultimately a visually stunning film with a clever character base and an adorably cute story, with a message that love is love, even if some might see it as "wrong."

Elemental was the most-viewed Disney+ premiere of 2023 for a reason. Atop its aesthetically pleasing cinematography and adorable story, its unique idea captured the imaginations of everyone. Using the four main elements, fire, earth, wind, and water, as a base for a movie plot was an unheard-of theme for Disney that it meant everyone wanted to see where it went, and it certainly didn't disappoint. For this reason and its continuing popularity, there's never a wrong time for a rewatch.

9 'Up' (2009)

Directed by Pete Doctor

Its opening sequence may very well be one of the most heartbreaking beginnings of a Disney movie ever. And while that may seem strange to include it in a list of films to mend a broken heart, there's a method to the madness behind it.

Up has one of the most wholesome and heartwarming depictions of how far kindness can take a person. It follows a young boy named Russel who forms a special bond with a man he meets while selling cookies. The two go on quite the adventure together, and without giving too much away, it's an incredibly special movie experience to watch these two as their friendship grows throughout. That alone makes this one of Disney's most easily rewatchable stories. "Adventure is out there."

8 'A Goofy Movie' (1995)

Directed by Kevin Lima