A comfort genre for many, animated films are a reliable source of calm, family-oriented adventures that everyone can enjoy. Whether they take their audiences on an out-of-this-world space adventure, a heartwarming depiction of family exploration, a wonderous historical Greek love story, or the forming of a new and beautiful friendship, they are common go-to's for people of all ages in the mood for a less action-packed, more docile movie experience. Add Disney into the mix, and typically, nothing can go wrong.

While the perfect source of comfort viewing experiences, they are also great spirit raisers, capable of flipping the switch on a person's mood and turning a frown upside down with the simple press of a play button. While they are more than capable of breaking your heart, they are more often than not capable of fixing it all the same. Movies like the 2010 fairytale classic Tangled and the visually pleasing tale from last year, Elemental, are only two of the films on this list, sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. There are dozens of Disney animated adventures, but these ten are some of the most wholesomely heartwarming to date.

10 'Elemental' (2023)

Directed by Peter Sohn

Last year's success story from the minds of screenwriters Brenda Hsueh, Kat Likkel, and John Hoberg won the hearts of millions from around the world as soon as it hit the Disney+ platform. It's ultimately a visually stunning film with a clever character base and an adorably cute story, with a message that love is love, even if some might see it as "wrong."

Elemental was the most-viewed Disney+ premiere of 2023 for a reason. Atop its aesthetically pleasing cinematography and adorable story, its unique idea captured the imaginations of everyone. Using the four main elements, fire, earth, wind, and water, as a base for a movie plot was an unheard-of theme for Disney that it meant everyone wanted to see where it went, and it certainly didn't disappoint. For this reason and its continuing popularity, there's never a wrong time for a rewatch.

9 'Up' (2009)

Directed by Pete Doctor

Its opening sequence may very well be one of the most heartbreaking beginnings of a Disney movie ever. And while that may seem strange to include it in a list of films to mend a broken heart, there's a method to the madness behind it.

Up has one of the most wholesome and heartwarming depictions of how far kindness can take a person. It follows a young boy named Russel who forms a special bond with a man he meets while selling cookies. The two go on quite the adventure together, and without giving too much away, it's an incredibly special movie experience to watch these two as their friendship grows throughout. That alone makes this one of Disney's most easily rewatchable stories. "Adventure is out there."

8 'A Goofy Movie' (1995)

Directed by Kevin Lima

A Goofy Movie is one of Disney's most adored animations of the 1990s, at least nowadays. At the time of its 1995 release, the film received mixed reviews among critics, but over time has grown into the popularity it rightly deserves. It's delightful, entertaining, and an all-around fun experience both for a movie fan and a Disney enthusiast.

In the years that have followed since this now classic's release, A Goofy Movie has acquired a cult following, becoming one of the company's most initially underrated yet universally loved feature animations. Goofy is one of The Walt Disney Company's original friends of Mickey Mouse, and almost 100 years later, this clumsy goofball is still able to keep a hold of his millions of fans. This film targets a wide range of ages, given its focal plot towards a parent trying to bond with his teenage son. But its upbeat soundtrack and loveable story mean it's an appropriate adventure for everyone.

7 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Directed by Mark Dindal

The Emperor's New Groove is a criminally underrated gem and one of the most meme-worthy films of the early 2000s, with its characters and comedic scenes being at the forefront of the jokes. While it may have started out as underappreciated, its fanbase has grown exponentially in the near two and half decades since its release at the beginning of the new century.

This cult classic follows self-entitled young Emperor Kuzco on a downright hilarious journey to learn how to treat people better than he does at the beginning of the movie. Turned into a llama and desperate to find a way back to his human way of living, he must learn to accept the help of others he once saw beneath him. It's a cleverly written film that keeps viewers rooting for both the "bad guy" and the good people "lesser" than him. Not only that, but its characters are incredibly easy to love. If it's a film not seen for a while, it's definitely worth a rewatch for a fresh perspective on a unique and brilliantly told animated classic.

6 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

If someone were to say, "Think of an animated movie that deserved a sequel long before it got one," what would be the first to come to mind? Most likely, Finding Nemo or The Incredibles are two that would immediately spring to mind for many people. With thirteen years between Finding Nemo and Finding Dory and fourteen years between The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2, these films are the very definition of what it means to finally give the fans what they want.

The Incredibles 2 brought back its iconic superhero family almost a decade and a half after their beloved original feature ended with the perfect setup of a sequel. But for many, the initial 2004 Pixar family film will always be unbeatable. It's one of the highest-rated Disney animated feature films on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 97% score. Couple its extensive popularity with its beloved storyline and characters, and it's incredibly reliable for a rewatch. Overall, this fun superhero adventure is always sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.

5 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Directed by Don Hall, Chris Williams

Not all animated films about love have to focus on that of a romantic relationship. Sometimes, all someone may need is a friend willing to be there for them through dark times, and the now ten-year-old underrated gem, Big Hero 6, is a perfect representation of that. The film was released in 2014 and, unfortunately, was overshadowed by the success of others that came out in a similar timeframe, but it's loved dearly for many reasons.

Big Hero 6 follows Hiro Hamada (voice by Ryan Potter) after he loses his brother in a seemingly accidental fire. His brother's friends take the young man under their wing, looking out for him. But Hiro also has another friend in his corner in the form of a robot designed by his late brother Tadashi (voiced by Daniel Henney) to essentially serve as a help bot, on hand to assist with any diagnosis or treatment one could need. Baymax is endlessly loving and adorable, and his personality left everyone watching wanting an oversized help bot of their own. Baymax's character design alone is enough to make anyone want to rewatch this movie. But Big Hero 6's storyline, character development, and visually pleasing cinematography are some of its other enticing qualities.

4 'Lilo and Stitch' (2002)

Directed by Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

Lilo and Stitch is one of the most heartwarmingly beautiful depictions of the unconditional love a family can have for each other, no matter how big or small that family may be. It's a great representation that a family doesn't have to be bonded through a blood relation or contain dozens of members. It's simply about people who care deeply for one another and are there for each other through the good and hard times.

The 2002 animated feature is set against the gorgeous backdrop of Hawaii and centers on youngster Lilo and her older sister/guardian Nani as their lives take a sudden extraterrestrial turn. Stitch is one of the most universally loved animated Disney characters ever. His personality is just so magnetic, drawing audiences in and making them want a little blue adorably mischievous alien of their own. This movie's message of acceptance is a great reminder everybody could use now and then, but rewatching Lilo and Stitch simply to see this titular character being his iconic self is reason enough.

3 'Hercules' (1997)

Directed by Josh Musker, Ron Clements

With a brilliant soundtrack and a story loosely inspired by the son of Zeus in Greek mythology, this 1997 addition to the Disney Renaissance was one of the many high points of arguably the most widely loved era of the lot. The film immediately grabs the audience's attention by having the infectiously uplifting Muses introduce the story's protagonist in a gospel-style song that'll have everyone tapping along to the music.

It's not just the phenomenal soundtrack that makes 1997's Hercules a favorite among Disney fans. The musical has a charmingly charismatic villain and is one of Disney's earliest films not to feature a princess in need of saving as its focal plot. But honestly, its multi-award-winning soundtrack makes Hercules a Disney go-to simply to jam out to some incredibly catchy and moving songs.

2 'Encanto' (2021)

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Encanto is a Disney movie capable of making audiences experience all the feels under the sun in a short period of time. It'll have first-time watchers in awe of its stunning visuals, heartbroken at its relatable mental health conditions depictions, giggling at its eccentric characters, and singing along to its incredibly catchy soundtrack.

When this movie came out three years ago, one song in particular skyrocketed in popularity. Only increasing since its original release, the official music video for "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has climbed to over 587 million views. But it's not just this song that makes this newer Disney tale so memorable with audiences. While its visuals, plot, and characters are sure to have new viewers hooked, they'll do the same for someone who's already seen it. Its rewatchablity is one of its strongest aspects, even if just to have on in the background while pottering around the house and singing to its catchy soundtrack.

1 'Tangled' (2010)

Directed by Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

Considered one of the best animated films of the 21st Century, Tangled is based on the classic fairytale of Rapunzel with a musical and visually beautiful twist. Well-known worldwide thanks to the Brothers Grimm recordings, the German fairytale has been adapted for film eight times, with the 2010 animated adaptation from Disney arguably being the most successful.

The film follows Rapunzel as she ventures from the tower she's lived in for the first eighteen years of her life. Having never explored outside the walls and not knowing she was kidnapped as a baby princess, she takes a chance at an incredible experience when a mysterious man named Flynn Rider (voiced by Zachary Levi) seeks shelter in her tower. After clonking him on the head with a frying pan a few times, the two unlikely friends form a bond as the story progresses. The film is a beautiful retelling of a classic fairytale. However, its comedy and likable characters make it a brilliant standalone feature more than worthy of a rewatch, even if it is for the umpteenth time.

