Since the Golden Age of Animation, the Walt Disney Corporation has reigned as one of the undisputed kings of animated films. Their animated films have been praised for their high-quality animation and innovative techniques that pushed the industry into the creative landscape it is today. As of 2024, they have released 62 animated films.

As of 2011, the last Disney film to be animated traditionally was Winnie the Pooh. This is unfortunate, as while the company's 3D movies look gorgeous in their own right, there is a charm to 2D movies that can't be captured on computers. These are the best hand-drawn animated features in Disney's canon, ranked from great to greatest.

25 'Robin Hood' (1973)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman

With King Richard I (Peter Ustinov) fighting in the Third Crusade, his younger brother, Prince John (Peter Ustinov) is free to overtax the people of England to feed his greed. However, he is constantly thwarted in his ambitions by Robin Hood (Brian Bedford), a sly outlaw who returns John's ill-gotten gains to the poor. He is aided by his trusted friend, Little John (Phil Harris), the kind Friar Tuck (Andy Devine) and his love, Maid Marian (Monica Evans).

Robin Hood is a bit rough around the edges, especially with how much animation it re-uses from older films, but at its core, it is a solid adventure movie. The characters are simple but fun archetypes, allowing younger audiences to get sucked into their escapades. The climax is also one of Disney's best in terms of pacing, beginning as a slow, quiet heist, before transitioning into a frantic race for freedom.

24 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

Directed by John Musker, Ron Clements, Burny Mattinson and David Michener

After returning home from service in Afghanistan, Dr. David Q. Dawson (Val Bettin) encounters Olivia Flaversham (Susanne Pollatschek), a young girl whose father has been kidnapped by a peg-legged back with a crooked wing. The two bring the case to the greatest mouse detective in London, Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham). He concludes that it is linked to his arch-rival, Professor Ratigan (Vincent Price), who plans to use Olivia's father to take over the mouse empire.

The Great Mouse Detective is the film that convinced Disney executives that their 2D films could still make money, and though it was outdone at the box office by Don Bluth's An American Tail, it remains a wonderful adventure film with one of the best hero-villain dynamics in Disney. Basil and Ratigan's rivalry is a delicious battle of egos: both are determined to prove their intellect is superior, but while Ratigan uses his genius to aid only himself, Basil uses it to help others. The film also contains some impressive early-CGI, which was used to bring to life the gears of Big Ben during the film's climax.

23 'The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh' (1977)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman and John Lounsbery

Deep in the Hundred-Acre Wood, a boy named Christopher Robin (Bruce Reitherman, Jon Walmsley and Timothy Turner) plays with his numerous stuffed animal friends. The chief among these is a bear of very little brains named Winnie the Pooh (Sterling Holloway), who loves nothing more than spending time with his friends and eating honey. From getting stuck in front doors to being swept away in a flood, there is no shortage of adventures for Pooh, Christopher, and the other denizens of the woods to partake in.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh combines three Winnie the Pooh shorts released from 1966 to 1974 into a single narrative. Audiences of all ages find themselves returning to this classic thanks to the lovable characters, catchy songs, and how it perfectly captures the nostalgic charm of childhood. The final scene also contains a rather poignant message about the inevitability of change but doesn't present it as something evil, but an inevitable fact of life that, while scary at times, cannot remove the memories of what came before.

22 '101 Dalmatians' (1961)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, Hamilton Luske and Clyde Geronimi

Pongo (Rod Taylor) and Perdita (Cate Bauer and Lisa Daniels) are two Dalmatians who are excited to raise a family of puppies with their human owners, Roger (Ben Wright) and Anita Radcliffe (Lisa Davis). However, their puppies are stolen on the order of Cruella De Vil (Betty Lou Gerson), who intends to use them alongside eighty-four other puppies to make fur coats. When the humans can't track them down, Pongo and Perdita enlist the aid of their fellow canines to track them down and bring them home.

101 Dalmatians was the first Disney movie to be made using xerography, which allowed the animators to easily save time on things like adding spots to the Dalmatians and copying puppies for large crowd shots. The resulting sketchy art style, though of lower quality than Disney's usual, fits the lower-stakes story and helps give the world a sort of children's book aesthetic. Among the characters, Cruella is easily the show-stealer, and is one of the greatest creations of animator Marc Davis, one of Disney's Nine Old Men.

21 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Directed by Mark Dindal

Kuzco (David Spade) is the young and conceded Emperor of the Incans, who believes he can do whatever he wants, such as demolishing a peasant village to make room for his summer retreat or firing his advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt). Enraged, she has her assistant, Kronk (Patrick Warburton) poison him, but he instead uses a potion that turns Kuzco into a llama. When Kronk can't bring himself to kill Kuzko, he ends up on the cart of Pacha (John Goodman), the chief of the village Kuzco wants to destroy, who will only agree to help him if his village is spared.

After surviving a tumultuous production that saw the film switch directors and genres, The Emperor's New Groove has developed a comfortable status as one of Disney's funniest movies. This is due to the humor coming from multiple sources, including 4th wall breaks, fast-paced slapstick, and the hilarious back-and-forth between Kitt and Warburton. The rest of the story is pretty good as well, with Kuzco's story serving as an effective lesson about humility and putting others before yourself.

20 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

Directed by Ben Sharpsteen, Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson and Hamilton Luske

After spotting a White Rabbit (Bill Thompson) in a waistcoat comes running by screaming that he's late, Alice (Kathryn Beaumont) follows him down his rabbit hole. She finds herself in Wonderland, a topsy-turvy land where everyone is at least a little mad and the rules change on a whim. Still, Alice's curiosity is too great to ignore, and she continues to chase after the rabbit while meeting the other crazy residents of Wonderland along the way.

Alice in Wonderland is by far Disney's most surreal movie, thanks in no small part to the directors trying to one-up one another behind the scenes and make their segment the most memorable. The result makes Wonderland truly feel like a crazy world, with grand displays of colors and impressive animation techniques, especially since this film was made before CGI technology. The characters are all wonderful, but special mention should go to Alice: Beaumont's performance is one of the best in any Disney movie and makes Alice come alive as the straight man reacting to every new strange experience.

19 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman

Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman), known as the "man cub" by the animals, lives in the jungles of India with his adopted wolf family. However, when the tiger Shere Khan (George Sanders) returns to the area, it is decided that Mowgli should be taken to the Man Village to keep him safe. The panther, Bagheera (Sebastian Cabot), offers to escort him, but the journey is difficult, thanks in no part to Mowgli's insistence on remaining in the jungle.

The Jungle Book was the last movie to be made with Disney's direct input, and his unique touch has helped it remain a beloved classic. It is much more light-hearted than the original story by Rudyard Kipling, with catchy songs and memorable side-characters like the orangutan King Louie (Louis Prima) and Baloo (Phil Harris), the sloth bear who becomes like a big brother to Mowgli. Still, there are a few dark elements, such as Shere Khan, who manages to be an intimidating villain with a powerful presence despite having limited screen time.

18 'Tarzan' (1999)

Directed by Chris Buck and Kevin Lima

After losing her baby to a leopard named Sabor (Frank Welker), the gorilla, Kala (Glenn Close), discovers a human baby whose parents were also killed by the big cat. She adopts him and names him Tarzan (Alex D. Linz and Tony Goldwyn), but growing up, the boy has a hard time fitting into gorilla life or earning the approval of his adopted father, Kerchak (Lance Henriksen). During his adult years, Tarzan discovers British explorers who have come to study the gorillas, which causes further rifts with his adopted family as he tries to learn more about who he is.

As the final movie to come out of The Disney Renaissance, Tarzan boasts some revolutionary blending of 2D and 3D animation, which leads to gorgeously choreographed scenes of Tarzan surfing his way through the trees. Its story, while not as good as the films that came before it, is still very strong, with Tarzan's journey focusing on self-discovery and trying to identify what world he truly belongs in. Phil Collins also handled the film's songs, and each one of them is both memorable and insightful as to what is happening in that portion of the story.

17 'Peter Pan' (1953)

Directed by Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi and Wilfred Jackson

During her last night in the nursery, Wendy Darling (Kathryn Beaumont) meets Peter Pan (Bobb Driscoll), a flying boy who never grows up due to living in the magical Neverland. After Wendy helps him re-attach his missing shadow, he decides to take Wendy and her brothers, John (Paul Collins) and Michael (Tommy Luske), back to Neverland with him, using pixie dust from his friend Tinker Belle to help them fly. However, Neverland isn't all fun and games, as Peter's rival, Captain Hook (Hans Conried), is determined to finally kill Peter for cutting off his hand.

Peter Pan was in development hell for many years, but the final product is one of Disney's best action-adventure films. The animation is phenomenal even seventy years later, especially in the flying scenes, which manage to make these 2D humans feel like they have proper weight while soaring through the clouds and around buildings. The most memorable part of the film has to be Captain Hook, who remains a beloved Disney villain thanks to his mix of threatening and comedic elements, as well as how he plays off of his sidekick, Mr. Smee (Bill Thompson)