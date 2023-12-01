This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Walt Disney Company. During this century, they have become pioneers and leading figures in the world of animation. Between their own catalog and acquiring companies like Pixar and Bluesky Studios, Disney has over a hundred animated films for audiences to enjoy. Along with enchanting songs and meaningful lessons for children, these movies invoke nostalgia for fans.

Anyone would be forgiven for finding the task of picking and choosing which of these films to watch daunting, especially since people don't have a lot of time to dedicate to movies these days. Fortunately, many great Disney films have a runtime shorter than an hour and a half. These movies are perfect to watch if you need something quick, as they still contain the company's amazing animation techniques and memorable stories and characters.

10 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

While listening to her sister's lesson, Alice (voiced by Kathryn Beaumont) spots a white rabbit with a waistcoat and a watch and follows him down his rabbit hole. This brings her to a strange and nonsensical place called Wonderland, whose rules seem to change with every moment. The inhabitants are equally nonsensical, and the more Alice searches for the white rabbit, the more lost and confused she becomes.

Alice in Wonderland wasn't very successful on its initial release, but its reputation has increased over the years to the point that it is a Disney classic. The film operates like a road trip with a very light story: Alice has one new outlandish experience after the other, each brought to life through some of Disney's most colorful and gorgeous animation from all of their hand-drawn films. Each character is memorable in their own way, but perhaps the most iconic is the duo of the Mad Hatter (Ed Wynn) and March Hare (Jerry Colonna), thanks to their catchy "The Unbirthday Song" and their beautifully eccentric personalities.

9 'Monsters Inc.' (2001)

From a parallel world, monsters use special doors to emerge into children's rooms and scare them to collect their screams as a source of power. At Monsters Inc., the most famed employees are the duo of Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman), who are all set to beat the company's scare record. However, things are put into jeopardy when a child nicknamed Boo (Mary Morgan Gibbs) sneaks into the monster world.

Monsters Inc. is one of Pixars' most creative movies: the inhabitants of the monster world are all distinct from one another and a lot of time is put into the little details of how it operates. The story contains several interesting themes, such as balancing ethics with corporate culture and the power of perspectives. The friendship between Sully and Mike, and later Mike's fatherly relationship with Boo, also adds a lot of strong emotion to the movie.

8 'Cinderella' (1950)

Following the death of her father, Cinderella (Ilene Woods) is made into the personal servant of her stepmother, Lady Tremaine (Eleanor Audley), and her daughters, Drizella (Rhoda Williams) and Anastasia (Lucille Bliss). Despite these unfair conditions, Cinderella maintains a positive disposition and even helps protect the house's mice and birds from the family cat, Lucifer (June Foray). This eventually pays off when her fairy godmother (Verna Felton) uses her magic to allow Cinderella to attend a royal ball.

Cinderella was Walt Disney's favorite princess, and he felt a strong connection to her thanks to his own struggle from rags to riches. High levels of passion can be felt all through the movie: the story touches on the importance of kindness and how it inspires others to be kind in turn, as well as the idea that good deeds will pay off in the end. Cinderella herself is also one of Disney's best princesses for her perseverance and selfless spirit.

7 'Up' (2009)

Ever since they were children, Carl Fredrikson (Jeremy Leary and Ed Asner) and his wife, Ellie (Elie Docter) have dreamed of going to Paradise Falls in South America, but life keeps getting in the way. Eventually, Ellie dies, and Carl is forced to leave his home when he accidentally assaults a construction worker. Determined to fulfill their dream, Carl attaches thousands of balloons to his house with the intent of flying it to Paradise Falls, but accidentally brings along a wilderness explorer named Russell (Jordan Nagai).

Up captivated audiences with its first five minutes, which told the beautiful history of Carl and Ellie's lives with minimal dialogue. The rest of the story is pretty good as well, with a small but well-developed cast of characters brought to life by phenomenal voice work, especially by Asner and Christopher Plummer, who plays Carl's hero, famed explorer Charles Muntz. Its story touches on some very mature themes, such as love, loss, dreams, and when it's important to accept change.

6 'Inside Out' (2015)

Within the head of a young girl named Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), five emotions named Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), Fear (Bill Hader), and Anger (Lewis Black), govern every aspect of her life. When Riley moves to a new home in San Fransisco, she has a hard time adjusting, which results in a sad core-memory when she cries in front of her new class. Joy tries to dispose of this memory, but gets sucked out of headquarters alongside Sadness and Riley's happy core memories, leaving the other four emotions unsure of how to proceed.

Inside Out is an ambitious film by Pixar that offers a creative and deep look into the human mind and the complexity of emotions. It shows how every action in life helps to shape us into who we are, and that every emotion has its place, even if they seem mostly negative. This is best shown with Sadness: the film stresses that one must have sadness in their life in order to understand empathy, and that sad beginnings can lead to happy endings.

5 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Ariel (Jodi Benson) is the youngest child of King Triton (Kenneth Marrs) and is obsessed with humans and the surface world. One night, she rescues Prince Eric (Christopher Daniel Barns) from drowning and falls hopelessly in love with him. Triton attempts to crush this infatuation, but his efforts lead Ariel to seek out the Sea Witch, Ursula (Pat Carroll), who intends to use Ariel in her plans to take control of the sea.

The Little Mermaid kickstarted Disney's Renaissance and helped the company to return to their fairy tale roots. Its longevity comes thanks to its gorgeous underwater animation, beautiful music, and simple but lovable characters. Eric and Ariel's romance is also pretty well-paced, with the film dedicating a fair bit of time to them getting to know one another and saving each other's lives fairly equally, making them feel like they're on equal footing.

4 'Toy Story' (1995)

For his birthday, a young boy named Andy (John Morris) receives a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure, who thinks he is a real space ranger. He quickly wins over the rest of Andy's toys, except for a cowboy named Woody (Tom Hanks), who is upset at losing his spot as Andy's favorite. This leads to him and Buzz both getting separated from Andy, who they must reunite with before he moves to a new house.

Toy Story paved the way for today's world of CGI-dominant animated films, and while the effects haven't aged the best, the story and characters are still superb. It's a simple but effective tale about the dangers of pride and the importance of working together. Buzz's storyline also focuses on identity, as he must eventually come to terms with the fact that he is not a space ranger, but that his existence still has importance and meaning.

3 'The Lion King' (1994)

Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick) is the only son of King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) and future heir of the Pride Lands. Naturally, this gives him an inflated ego and makes him think that he's invincible, especially with his dad around. Unfortunately, Simba's uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons) seeks the throne for himself and has no problem using this against his nephew to lead him and Mufasa to their deaths.

The Lion King is a child-friendly version of Hamlet, while still retaining a fair number of brutal moments and one of the most tragic losses of a parent ever put to animation. Its themes are very strong, hitting at responsibility and how you shouldn't run from your past, but rather learn from it to make a better future. Scar also stands out as one of Disney's best-crafted villains thanks in no small part to Irons' fantastic voice-work and the animation skills of Andreas Deja.

2 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) is a princess forced to work as a servant by her wicked stepmother, the Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne), to prevent Snow White from becoming more beautiful than her. Eventually, the queen tries to have her killed, but her assassin refuses and tells Snow White to flee into the woods. There, she finds the home of seven dwarfs, who agree to let her stay.

The one that started it all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has aged beautifully since its release. Though its story is lighter than the following productions, it excels in its emotional tone. Audiences get sucked into the emotions of the characters thanks to the passion put into every scene, and the backgrounds make the movie look like a fairy tale story come to life.

1 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Belle (Paige O'Hara) is a young woman living in a provincial French town who spends her time reading about adventures in the great wide somewhere. When her father, Maurice (Rex Everhart), goes missing while taking his invention to the fair, she follows the trail to a magic castle, where Maurice has been imprisoned by a Beast (Robby Benson). Belle offers to take her father's place, which gradually allows her to see a new side to the Beast and help in breaking a curse put upon him and his servants.

Despite a very troubled production, Beauty and the Beast went on to be the first animated film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. It makes amazing use of its runtime to develop a strong, believable relationship between Belle and Beast, while also giving time for iconic musical numbers and letting the side characters have their moments to shine. It remains the company's best example of their fairy tale adaptations.

