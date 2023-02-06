Disney has found a new favorite story angle in turning beloved cartoons into live-action films from Pinocchio to The Lion King. Disney is now turning their sights on their ever-popular princess classics-often based on fairytales, with the release of The Little Mermaid in May 2023 following on from adaptions of Beauty and The Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

The Little Mermaid sees the central character of Ariel-played in the 2023 version by Halle Bailey-fall for a human and gives away her voice to gain legs. This adaption of the story has certainly brought attention to the story and there are plenty more animated princess movies Disney could tackle if they choose to.

1 'Snow White' (1937)

This classic Grimm Brothers fairytale follows a beautiful princess who runs away from a wicked stepmother to a house in the woods. Unfortunately, her stepmother finds her, and Snow White finds herself in need of true love's kiss.

Disney is finally turning their first animation into a live-action. Snow White has been adapted many times and with many twists-from Mirror Mirror to The Huntsman Series- so it will be interesting to see what route is taken with the 2024 film.

2 'Tangled' (2010)

Tangled is the classic princess story of Rapunzel, trapped in a tower growing her hair super long, and dreaming of escape. In the Disney version, her hair is the reason for her entrapment by Mother Gothel as it is the source of her youth.

Tangled is such a classic tale this could be a straightforward adaption opportunity for Disney. The character also seems to be popular with audiences.

3 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Now, this is a fairytale with a twist, The Princess and The Frog moves The Frog Prince from Germany to New Orleans, complete with hit musical numbers, and shows what could have happened if the princess wasn't a princess at all.

Despite the passing of time, Tiana remains very popular with audiences and Disney has lots of plans to include her in the parks even more from replacing Splash Mountains theming in Orlando to a new restaurant in Anaheim. Now would be a great time for Disney to announce a live-action remake.

4 'Frozen' (2013)

Frozen is a story about two sisters with, most importantly, great songs. The tale of these two princesses is a reimagination of the Ice Queen story, where a brother and sister are separated by the dangerous powers of ice.

Frozen has already proved popular with sequels, constant merchandise releases, in the Disney parks and on the Broadway Stage. So why not as a live-action film?

5 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

This is a different sort of story but still features a princess. The central character in Atlantis: The Lost Empire is Milo the explorer who travels to Atlantis, finds a hidden civilisation and falls in love with Atlantis's princess.

Whilst not a fairytale this princess movie exploring Atlantis could lead to a great action movie something perhaps Disney studios is moving towards.

6 'Moana' (2016)

Moana tells the story of a princess in a different way as the daughter of the village chief sets out alone to meet a demi-god and saves the world in the process.

This film shows great alternative to European cultures which is where most of the princess movies are based. This film features great songs and is very popular, with Moana based additions being added to Epcot, in Disney World, due to open at the end of the year.

7 'Raya and the Last Dragon' (2021)

Raya and the Last Dragon is a princess film set in a fantastical land of dragons inspired by South East Asian Cultures, a first for Disney. The story line follows the princess of her tribe go out and reform connections to save her world and bring back the dragons

This film would really suit being a more serious live action. On its release it showed how Disney is exploring more cultures and many fans would love to see this pushed further.

8 'Wreck It Ralph' (2012)

Whilst Wreck-It Ralph is generally a film based around a male central character, the second movie especially showed the power and importance of the female character, and princesses in general, in one Princess Vanellope Von Schweetz.

If they can take arcade characters to the internet then why not to a live-action setting? Both of the Wreck-it-Ralph films certainly pack in the humour, something which is appealing to audiences right now.

9 'Brave' (2012)

This princess film is actually a Pixar production rather than a Disney classic. This story features a Scottish princess who takes her fate into her own hands.

In Brave it is great to see some more unusual characters brought to life, as well as perhaps more accurate views of a country's own legends and the unique heroine has proved popular with audiences. This Scottish story could work well as a sweeping live action.

10 'Anastasia' (1997)

Inspired by, but not accurate to, real life events in Russia this story of the daughter of the last Tsar to rule in St Petersburg is no fairytale but is a princess story nonetheless.

This is a controversial film in more ways than one as not only is based on true people (if not true events) but it is not made by Disney but is now owned by it. With merchandise appearing in the parks, a live-action remake could make it officially theirs.

