Walt Disney Animation Studios is teaming up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to produce Disney Animation Immersive Experience, a one-of-a-kind exhibition. The show will incorporate the music and artistry from many Disney classics such as The Lion King, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio, making audiences feel like they have entered the world of their favorite movie characters. Fans can catch tributes to some modern hits in the show as well, including Encanto, Zootopia, and Frozen. Disney Animation Immersive Experience will have its world premiere in Toronto at Lighthouse ArtSpace this December before a 2023 expansion next year to many cities throughout North America, including Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Denver, Boston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Columbus. Additional cities are still being added, and the show is also expected to be shown in Tokyo at some point next year.

Walt Disney Animation Studios president Clark Spencer spoke about the upcoming Disney Animation Immersive Experience, saying “the collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation. It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.” Ross further elaborated on what the experience will entail, adding “just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you.”

Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross also spoke about the upcoming show, saying, “like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films, I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.” Lighthouse Immersive Studios is behind many exhibitions that currently play nationwide, including Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive King Tut, and Immersive Frida Kahlo.

Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale leads the creative team for Disney Animation Immersive Experience. Mexico City-based Cocola is also attached to the project. Lighthouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director David Korins, who has contributed to more than 20 Broadway shows including Hamilton, will develop exciting interactive lobby elements that will expand upon the audience's already unique experience. Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim will be spearheading the event for Disney Animation.

Check out the poster for Disney Animation Immersive Experience below: