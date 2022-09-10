The Walt Disney Company is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, marking a century of the biggest entertainment today. At the recent D23 Expo, Disney gave fans in attendance a glimpse of what's to come at the beginning of what will likely be a hundred more years of entertainment. Ranging from live-action reimaginings, Pixar's next projects, and the latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios, here is every major detail present at the Disney and Pixar Studio Showcase.

New 100th Anniversary Logo

In celebration of this historic milestone, Disney opened the show with a shiny new logo, one with some impressive digital effects. The format is largely the same with the Disney Castle still front and center, but it now has a grandiose introduction and even has some easter eggs like the Matterhorn from Disneyland and Pride Rock from The Lion King in the background.

Hocus Pocus 2

The highly anticipated follow-up to the Halloween cult classic, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back the nefarious sorceress Sanderson Sisters, once again played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker. The new film, which is a Disney+ exclusive, sees a new group of teenagers accidentally revive the witches who then wreak havoc on the town of Salem. We even get a glimpse of the Sandersons' origins, with a witch played by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham giving the trio their powers, plus the return of Billy Butcherson in his zombified glory. The above trailer is one of the few pieces of material that was released to the general public as opposed to exclusively in HallD23, with a premiere set for right around the corner with a premiere on Disney+ on September 30th, 2022.

Disenchanted

Yet another long-awaited sequel that is coming exclusively to Disney+, Disenchanted takes place years after the events of Enchanted where Giselle (Amy Addams) lives a happy life in the real world after being transported from the fantastical animated fairytale kingdom. Now a mother of two, Giselle is perhaps feeling a bit homesick, and makes a wish for the real world to be much like her home, creating a fairytale kingdom in the one we all reside in. In addition to the plot details, the cast and crew also revealed a brand new poster and even a new trailer that was also released to the public for your viewing pleasure. Giselle and the returning cast will bring the magic to Disney+ on November 24th, 2022.

Peter Pan and Wendy

The next Disney live-action remake to hit Disney+ and the second to be directed by Pete's Dragon helmer David Lowery, the section of the panel following the latest adaptation of the boy who wouldn't grow up brought the main cast to showcase the film, featuring Alexander Molony as Peter, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lilly, and Jude Law as Captain Hook. The cast took great care to explain how the film expands on the ones from the original movie, with an expansion on the roles of Wendy and Tiger Lilly and a potential friendship origin between Peter and Hook. The cast dropped the mic with a visually stunning trailer that introduces the gang of characters, though this was one of the many trailers to be held behind closed doors. Peter Pan and Wendy will take flight sometime by the end of 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

Haunted Mansion

A clear departure from the comedic Eddie Murphy film based on the popular attraction, former Disney cast member and Dear White People creator Justin Simien isn't totally abandoning the humor, but is very clearly going for a scarier tone. The spooky footage shown in HallD23 exudes the charm and personality of the ride, showcases beloved characters like the Hat Box Ghost and the Bride, and introduces an absolutely star-studded cast, including LaKeith Stanfield as a neurotic tour guide, Owen Wilson as an optimistic priest, Danny DeVito as a wise professor, as well as appearances from Rosario Dawson and Tiffany Haddish. That's just the cast who was shown, as other big names slated to appear include Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Jared Leto, the latter of which was heavily implied by Simien to be ole Hat Box. The panel ended with a reveal that "the Queen of Horror" as Simien referred to her, Jaimie Lee Curtis, would also be joining the cast, reportedly as Madame Leota. Haunted Mansion will scare up a storm on March 10th, 2023.

Mufasa: The Lion King

A prequel to 2019's The Lion King, the film received a title and some more information courtesy of director Barry Jenkins, best known for the Oscar-winning Moonlight. As the title implies, Mufasa: The Lion King tells the story of the man who would become the king of Pride Rock and the father to Simba. Jenkins also showed a bit of footage from the film to HallD23, where the visuals look just like the 2019 film and a young Mufasa is swept up in an aggressive current before meeting another cub (who is probably Scar). The teaser also reveals that the film will be narrated by Rafiki, played once again by John Kani, who is telling the story to Timon and Pumpa, also reprised by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen. Mufasa: The Lion King will roar his way onto screens in 2024.

Snow White

Yet another live-action remake had it's first footage shown with Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler as the title character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The footage was brief but showed that the adaptation of Disney's first ever animated feature film is going to be a faithful one, with Zegler and Gadot's outfits looking like they jumped right out of the cartoon. Zegler and Gadot were also in attendance at the panel as they announced the film would also feature four all new songs from The Greatest Showman's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Snow White is expected to sing her heart out sometime in 2023.

The Little Mermaid

The live-action portion of the showcase concluded with The Little Mermaid, starring relative newcomer Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel. While the above teaser was released online, an extended clip showing off the entire sequence of "Part of Your World" was shown to the crowd in attendance, showing a visually stunning setting, a very promising performance from Bailey, and even an introduction to Jacob Tremblay's Flounder. With an experience musical director like Rob Marshall and the first ever team-up between Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, all signs are looking towards a hit. The Little Mermaid will serenade audiences on May 26th, 2023.

Elemental

Pete Docter, the head of Pixar and mastermind behind hits like Monsters Inc and Up, took the stage to show what the respected animation studio is working on, starting with Elemental, a love story set in a world where the elements themselves are thinking, living beings. Helmed by Peter Sohn, who directed The Good Dinosaur and voiced many iconic Pixar characters like Emile from Ratatouille and Sox from Lightyear, the film features Ember, a woman made completely of fire, and Wade, a man-made completely of water, try to find a way to be together despite their physical barricades. Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie voice the respective characters and the film is scheduled to release on June 16th, 2023.

Win or Lose

After the releases of Monsters at Work and Cars: On the Road, Pixar will be bringing a completely original animated series to Disney+ for the first time ever. Titled Win or Lose, it will be an anthology story that focuses on a youth softball team, each episode focusing on a different person attached to the team all with their own issues they're working through. Will Forte has been cast as Coach Dan and a brief clip from the show showcased the character of Frank the Umpire, who is able to create literal "plot armor" to protect him from negative feelings. Win or Lose will swing its way onto Disney+ in 2023.

Elio

After announcing an original series, Pete Docter returned to the stage to announce an original movie, this time with Elio. With Elio, Pixar once again takes it's audience on an adventure through the stars, where a young human boy named Elio finds himself becoming an ambassador for the Cumonoverse; a massive intergalactic station that houses various forms of alien life. Elio will be played by Yonas Kibreab and his mother in the film will be played by America Ferrara. Elio is set to launch in the Spring of 2024.

Inside Out 2

Just when it looked like Pixar's time on the stage was over, Amy Poehler came out to drop an absolute bombshell: Inside Out 2 is officially in development. Despite Docter saying that the follow-up to his own directorial feature is being kept under wraps, Poehler did reveal some big info, such as Riley now being a teenager and that we would be seeing some brand-new emotions will join Joy, Sadness, Fear, Envy, and Anger. This time around, Kelsey Mann will be directing, Meg LeFauve will be writing, and Mark Nielsen will be producing. The last spoiler Amy Poehler let slip is that we can expect to see Inside Out 2 in Summer 2024.

Zootopia+

The next adventure in the anthropomorphic land of Zootopia is not a conventional sequel. Instead, Zootopia+ is an anthology series focusing on various characters from the film, such as Flash the Sloth and the Duke of Weaseltown. Each of the six total episodes seems to have a completely unique style and hook. Some look to be parodying reality shows, some look like traditional sketch comedies, and one episode, in particular, seems to even be a direct parody of The Godfather. The animals of Zootopia shall return exclusively on Disney+ on November 9th, 2022.

Iwájú

Iwájú, a brand new animated series coming to Disney+, marks a historic partnership between Walt Disney Animation and Africa-based Kugali Media. In what will be the first of hopefully many collaborations, Iwájú takes place in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria, where two children named Tola and Kole (along with their cybernetically enhanced lizard Otin) take on a ruthless crime boss threatening control over their beloved city. The following teaser trailer shown to attendees proves that Iwájú is beyond worthy of the Disney name and will be a welcome addition to the catalog when it premieres in 2023.

Strange World

The next feature film from Walt Disney Animated Studios is only a few months away, but it already looks like a thrilling adventure. Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, and Lucy Liu all came to the showcase to show off the Clade family of adventurers and their next big quest. Attendees were also treated to a brand-new trailer and an extended clip showing some fantastical environments and thrilling chase sequences.

Strange World will seek out adventure on November 23rd, 2022.

Wish

The introduction of the final film shown at the panel referred back to how the show started, that being Disney's 100th anniversary. With a huge milestone, chief creative officer Jennifer Lee told audiences they needed something big for their next film, and how bigger can you get than the origin of the wishing star seen in so many Disney classics? That was the premise that led to Wish, the next animated musical to come from Disney. Extremely early work-in-progress footage was shown to the audience, where we got to meet characters like the silent Star and a goat named Valention voiced by Disney veteran Alan Tudyk. The animation that was shown seems to be a gorgeous blend of 3D and 2D animation, which makes sense given the heir of importance behind the film. Finally, the show concluded with the reveal that Oscar-Winner Arianna DeBose would be playing the lead character of Asha, who then treated fans to the world premiere of a new song from the film titled "More for Us". Expect to see Wish arrive in theaters everywhere in November 2023.

