Thanos is one of the ten most popular baby names inspired by Disney properties, according to a new study published by OrganicBabyFormula.com (via Comic Book). The research takes into account the increase in popularity of each name one year after its debut, with Thanos rising an impressive 2,892 positions in the Social Security Administration's Name Popularity Index in the last four years.

For the entire Infinity Saga, Thanos (Josh Brolin) loomed over as a shadow, pulling strings from afar while trying to collect all the Infinity Stones. While Thanos was initially just the ultimate bad guy all the MCU heroes had to face, his plans were fully revealed in Avengers: Infinity War released four years ago. In the movie, we learn that Thanos' genocidal plan of killing half the sentient life in the universe actually has ecological reasoning behind it, as fewer people mean more natural resources for everybody alive.

Thanos' twisted plan to preserve nature and end poverty got many more supporters than it should, as people saw his radical solution as a logical step in avoiding environmental collapse. The fact that Brolin poured all his heart into the character also helped Thanos to climb the MCU villain ladder, standing at the top as one of the most engaging enemies Marvel Studios has ever created. So, it’s not so hard to see how so many people decided to name their baby Thanos. The irony is that Thanos wanted to control the population, while all those Baby Thanos are actually more mouths to feed from Mother Earth.

Thanos is not the only MCU character to appear on the list of the ten most popular baby names based on Disney characters. Quill is right at the top of the list, showing that the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), is an even bigger source of inspiration than Thanos, who’s only in the ninth position. Between Quill and Thanos, the other most popular names based on Disney properties are Kristoff, Rey, Aladdin, Merida, Belle, Simba, and Olaf. Rounding up the top ten after Thanos comes Timon.

While Phase 4 of the MCU failed to create a unified threat that could take Thanos' place, Phase 5 will introduce Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the big baddie that will loom over every movie and series for the next few years. Majors already played a Variant of the character in Loki, and is set to return as the villain next year for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

To understand how Marvel Studios intends to move beyond Thanos, check out the company's 2022's San Diego Comic-Con panel in which they lay out their plans through 2026.