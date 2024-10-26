Disney is known for princesses who go through some identity crisis, come out the other side, and then ride off into their happily ever after. But none of them is quite as refreshingly cynical as Megara, a.k.a. Meg (Susan Egan), from Hercules. Despite her connections to Hercules (Tate Donovan) and Hades (James Woods) - some of Greek mythology's most famous gods - Meg isn't technically a princess. And yet, she's taught us more about the harsh realities of life than any royal trapped in a tower. Who would’ve guessed that a mere mortal like her would end up being the reason Hercules discovers his true purpose?

Meg’s Spunky, Sarcastic, and Surprisingly Self-Sacrificing

Meg’s first introduction in Hercules happens during what seems like a classic damsel-in-distress moment, being helplessly grabbed by a river monster. God-in-training Hercules immediately whips out every punch and kick to save the day and get the girl - following the typical cliché often found in classic Disney flicks. But from the jump, it’s clear Meg isn’t your everyday damsel. With a flirty smile, sharp wit, and a crooning voice, she has Hercules stumbling over his words, exuding subtle confidence as she teasingly plays with his shyness. She’s got him hooked, and she knows it. But as we soon discover, Meg’s working for Hades, and when she’s with him, her charming facade switches to a sassy, sharp-tongued woman with biting quips and a jaded edge.

Though she pretends to fall for Hercules to fulfill Hades’ orders, Meg isn’t easily the type to fall for anybody - even for a handsome young god with wavy brown locks and “rippling pectorals”. It’s nothing personal against Hercules. Beneath her confident exterior, Meg carries deep wounds from a love gone wrong. She once gave everything for someone she loved, even selling her soul to Hades to save him - only to be betrayed and abandoned. Despite her regret, it doesn’t change the fact about Meg’s selflessness. She may be cynical about love, but she’s willing to put others ahead of herself.

Meg Couldn’t Care Less If You’re a Literal God

After her first run-in with Hercules, Meg starts spending more time with him as she’s reluctantly drawn to his genuine goodness, especially after he takes down the Hydra. Hercules starts trying to win her over, but even though she begins to fall for him, admitting it is a whole different story (cue “I Won’t Say I’m in Love”). She’s not going to be smitten by a demi-god with gorgeous eyes and a warm smile. It takes a lot for Hercules to melt the ice around her heart, and even more time for Meg to trust him, considering the heartbreak she’s endured from someone she once loved and sacrificed everything for.

Her cool indifference extends to Hades too. Sure, she’s scared of him - after all, she owes her soul to the God of the Underworld - but she’s not about to let fear ruin her spirit. Since she’s stuck following his every order, she figures she might as well have some fun with it. Meg might not be a powerful sorceress or a fierce warrior, but she’s sharp and quick-witted. In fact, she’s clever enough to get into hilarious debates that bring out Hades’ childish side, often leaving him stunned by her sass and sarcasm.

Meg Doesn’t Need a Hero - It’s the Hero Who Needs Her

“I’m a big tough girl. I tie my own sandals and everything.” This line sums up Meg perfectly. Despite being caught in Hades’ grip, she’s not waiting around for a prince - or even a demi-god - to swoop in and save her. Meg knows exactly what she signed up for, and she’s doing everything in her power to claw her way out of it. Meg’s methods might be a bit unconventional, but she’s her own heroine. Even when she realizes she’s made a grave mistake by pulling Hercules into Hades’ schemes, Meg doesn’t shy away from accountability. She immediately seeks out Pegasus (Frank Welker) and Phil (Danny DeVito) to save Hercules from the Titans, taking matters into her own hands.

And when Hercules, temporarily mortal, is nearly crushed by a falling pillar, Meg doesn’t hesitate - she pushes him out of the way, sacrificing herself in the process. Her selfless act triggers something in Hercules, restoring his divine powers. In a final act of love, Hercules plunges into the Underworld to save Meg’s soul, a feat that makes him worthy of godhood on Olympus. But after everything, Hercules realizes that being a true god isn’t about living on Mount Olympus or being worshiped by mortals - it’s about being a hero for those you care about. He gives up his chance to live among gods to stay on Earth with Meg, letting go of his godly powers. In the end, the heroine has helped Hercules become the hero he’s meant to be.

