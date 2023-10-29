October means it's time to get into the Halloween mood. Originating as a pagan harvest festival, the holiday has since evolved into one of the biggest and most celebrated across the world. As spooky decorations adorn buildings and pumpkins are carved into jack-o-lanterns, it's also important not to forget to dedicate a bit of time to watching some great Halloween content.

Over its one hundred years of existence, Disney has created multiple great movies, shows, and shorts, many of which fit perfectly into the holiday. Some actually take place on Halloween, while others embody the spirit of the holiday with their dark atmosphere and sinister themes. The best of their Halloween catalog has even become autumn classics, providing audiences with several spooky options to enjoy every year.

10 'Pluto's Judgment Day' (1935)

After chasing a cat inside Mikey's (voiced by the Walt Disney) house, Pluto (Pinto Colvig) gets chewed out by his owner, who says that he'll have plenty to answer for on his judgment day. Pluto then falls asleep and dreams of chasing a cat all the way to the underworld, where he is put on trial. A demonic cat prosecutor (Billy Bletcher) presents increasingly disturbed evidence of Pluto's crimes against their fellow felines.

Though it doesn't have traditional Halloween imagery, Pluto's Judgment Day has the right atmosphere for the Halloween season. The lighting is amazing for a 1930s short, resulting in menacing shadows and giving the underworld a feeling of foreboding dread. The design of the demonic cats is also pretty good, and Bletcher gives a terrifying and menacing performance as the prosecutor.

9 'Toy Story of Terror!' (2013)

While traveling to Bonnie's (Emily Hahn) grandmother's house, her toys watch a horror film until a flat tire forces them to stay at a motel until it can get repaired. When Potatohead (Don Rickles) and some of the toys want to explore, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen) and Jessie (Joan Cusack) follow along to make sure they're safe. However, a mysterious creature begins to pick them off one by one, revealing a terrible secret about the establishment.

Toy Story of Terror! is a fun short that puts Jessie in the spotlight. The horror aesthetic and dark atmosphere allowed the writers to tackle Jessie's claustrophobia, leading to a very heroic ending. It also introduces some new characters to the Toy Story universe, namely an updated Combat Car (Carl Weathers), who acts as a fun reference to the character of Dillon fromPredator - also played by Weathers.

8 'The Skeleton Dance' (1929)

In order to prepare his animators for the task of producing Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney produced a number of shorts called the Silly Symphonies, which served as testing grounds for new animation techniques. The first of these, The Skeleton Dance, takes place on a full moon night. At the stroke of midnight, skeletons rise from their graves to dance and make merry.

This short was animated almost entirely by Ub Iwerks, Mickey Mouse's co-creator, who worked on some of Disney's earliest shorts, including Steamboat Willy. His work on this short is very creative, including perspective shots of a skeleton devouring the camera, skeletons using their bodies as musical instruments, and more. The impact of The Skeleton Dance can be seen in numerous other pieces of media, from other Disney shorts like The Haunted House to The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy.

7 'Lonesome Ghosts' (1937)

A quartet of bored ghosts learns that Mickey, Donald (Clarence Nash), and Goofy (Pinto Colvig) have established the "Ajax Ghost Exterminators." Deciding to have some fun, they hire them to clear out the house they are haunting. As the trio each make their way through the building, the ghosts prepare all sorts of pranks for them.

Lonesome Ghosts is more silly than spooky, but the haunted house aesthetic and the ghosts themselves still make it a Halloween classic. The various pranks get very creative, from classic ghostly wails and chains to a Marx Brothers-inspired mirror scene. Mickey, Donald, and Goofy all shine in this short, thanks to the comedic timing of their animation and the stellar voice work by perhaps the three best actors to play each character.

6 'Trick or Treat' (1952)

On Halloween night, Witch Hazel (June Foray) spies Huey, Dewey, and Louie (Clarence Nash) trick-or-treating at their uncle Donald's house. Donald decides to trick his nephews with firecrackers and a bucket of water, leaving them disheartened. After he pranks Hazel as well, she decides to team up with the boys and use her magic to pay Donald back.

Trick or Treat is a classic Halloween short: it's got catchy music, creative magic, and fun characters working off of one another. Hazel is the star of the show thanks to her simple but effective design and Foray's energetic performance. She isn't a malicious witch out to curse others unjustly but rather a cheerful person who wants to see the spirit of Halloween upheld. Trick or Treat is an unusual Disney short due to its lack of Mickey, but Donald and Hazel more than make up for his absence.

5 'The Mad Doctor' (1933)

On a dark and stormy night, Mickey awakens to see Pluto kidnapped by a shadowy figure. He follows them to a gothic castle full of twists, turns, and living skeletons. The kidnapper turns out to be a Mad Doctor (Allan Watson) who intends to use Pluto in an experiment involving splicing him together with a chicken.

The Mad Doctor is among Disney's darkest movies, with all the best horror tropes at play. It does a phenomenal job creating a creepy atmosphere, made even more real due to Pluto and Mickey's palpable fear. In its day, The Mad Doctor was banned for being too scary for family audiences but has since become public domain, allowing a new generation of Disney fans to discover it.

4 'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (1949)

The last film of Disney's Wartime Era, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is a combination of two classics from British and American culture. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow takes up the second half of the film and is narrated by Bing Crosby. It tells the story of Ichabod Crane (Bing Crosby) as he becomes settled in a new village before having a deadly run-in with a ghost called the Headless Horseman (Billy Bletcher).

The spooks come during the story's final act, beginning when Ichabod's rival, Brom Bones (Bing Crosby), gives a colorful and detailed song about the Headless Horseman to get the audience ready for his arrival. Then, after a tense moment of build-up, he arrives and chases after Ichabod in a nail-biting climax that ends with a flaming pumpkin. Bletcher's maniacal laughter is terrifying, echoing out of the headless stump, which helps cement this segment as one of Disney's darkest.

3 'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

On October 16, 1693, three witches known as the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) kidnap and kill the sister of Thackery Binx (Sean Murray and Jason Marsden) before transforming him into an immortal cat. When they are captured and hung for their crimes, the sisters vow that they will return from the dead when a virgin lights their candle on All Hallow's Eve. Three hundred years later, this comes true courtesy of Max Dennison (Omri Katz), his sister Danielle (Thora Birch), and his classmate Allison (Vinessa Shaw).

Hocus Pocus effortlessly balances silly and sinister, creating an oddly lovable and charming film. A lot of this comes from the Sanderson Sisters themselves: they're wicked in their ambitions to kill children to maintain their immortality, but their bumbling personalities and amazing back-and-forth make them villains you love to hate. Their popularity eventually saw a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, released in 2022; a third Hocus Pocus film is in development.

2 'Fantasia' (1940)

After the release of Snow White, Disney wasted no time in coming up with more innovative ideas for his animated library. His grandest project was Fantasia, which combined beautiful classical music with Disney's stellar animation. Fantasia's iconic final segment, "Night on Bald Mountain," depicts the demon Chernabog awakening in the dead of night to summon demons and the spirits of the dead to dance for his amusement.

It's always a good idea to revisit Fantasia for its artistic beauty, but "A Night on Bald Mountain" is perfect for a spooky autumn evening. The creatures' design is appropriately terrifying, especially Chernabog, who immediately takes command every time he is on-screen. Brought to life by the amazing animator Bill Tytla, Fantasia director Wilfred Jackson and famed horror actor Bella Lugosi both served as models for perhaps the greatest devil ever seen in animation.

1 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

The people of Halloween Town spend all year preparing new creative and spooky ways to terrify children on Halloween. However, their leader, Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), is tired of the routine and longs for something new. While walking, he accidentally falls through a holiday door and arrives at Christmas Town. Overwhelmed by this new holiday, he decides that this year, Halloween Town will oversee Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a cult phenomenon thanks to its iconic spooky but not scary style and simple but effective storytelling. Jack's storyline is relatable to anyone who has been stuck doing the same thing for a long time, and the passion that composer Danny Elfman puts into his singing voice makes it hard not to sympathize with his plight. Every character and location practically explodes with creativity, from Halloween Town's dark and foreboding atmosphere to Christmas Town's bright and cheerful one. The Nightmare Before Christmas is an animation masterpiece and a must-watch treat for the Halloween season.

