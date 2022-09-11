Disney’s California Adventure is giving Big Hero Six fans the opportunity to give Baymax a hug in his very own world. Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared that the Pacific Wharf in the Anaheim park will be reimagined as San Fransokyo, where visitors can meet the loveable healthcare companion from the 2014 animated hit, among other changes to Disney’s parks announced at Disney’s D23 Expo.

After being revealed as a part of the Disney parks showcase at the ongoing event, concept art going along with the news hit Twitter, exciting fans for the upcoming changes to California Adventure. The concept art depicts the section of the park home to the Boudin Bakery Tour and the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop as an homage to the world in the Big Hero Six universe – in addition to the original film, San Fransokyo is also the setting of the television show Big Hero 6: The Series. Although plans for the San Fransokyo-land are still in early stages, the new version of the fisherman’s wharf is said to include a Baymax meet-and-greet as well as new places for visitors to eat and shop. However, any new rides have yet to be announced as part of the Pacific Wharf-area’s reimagining.

The Pacific Wharf section of the California-themed park is set to undergo changes in order to replicate the fictional city where Big Hero Six takes place. San Fransokyo, which is where Hiro Hamada (voiced by Ryan Potter, Lab Rats: Elite Force) lived with his Aunt Cass (Maya Rudolph, Bridesmaids) and his late brother Tadashi (Daniel Henney, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), is an amalgamation of the cultures found in San Francisco, California and Tokyo, Japan. In the world of Big Hero Six, the two cultures fused together when Japanese immigrants helped rebuild the city, which was destroyed by a massive earthquake, using building techniques that allowed the new city to flourish.

Big Hero Six focuses on the special bond that develops between robotics prodigy Hiro and the inflatable robot, Baymax (Scott Asdit, 30 Rock), who was built by Hiro’s older brother, Tadashi. The pair team up with Tadashi’s close friends from the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology to defeat a villain threatening their city. Their high-tech band of heroes is made up adrenaline junkie Go Go Tomago (Jamie Chung, Gotham), neatnik Wasabi (Damon Wayans Jr., The Other Guys), chemistry whiz Honey Lemon (Genesis Ridriguez, The Umbrella Academy) and fanboy Fred (T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley).

Plans to turn the Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo from Big Hero Six were not the only announcements made about Disney's theme parks at the D23 Expo. Tune in to Collider for more updates from the convention.

Big Hero Six can be streamed on Disney+.

