This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Disney chief Bob Iger has been speaking this afternoon at a conference, hosted by Morgan Stanley in San Francisco, where he opened up on his efforts to improve the film business at the company after a fiscally and critically mixed year. Part of that has involved, Iger revealed, quietly cancelling projects that Disney felt were not going to be worth the effort in the long run, and attempting to place more solid bets.

Iger was quick to add that he was spending a lot of time collaborating with the creative forces on the projects, giving honest and fair feedback and attempting to engage with them in as respectful a process as possible, but admitted that sometimes, even though you've started work on something, doesn't mean you're obligated to finish it if you know it won't meet high standards.

“You have to kill things you no longer believe in, and that’s not easy in this business, because either you’ve gotten started, you have some sunk costs, or it’s a relationship with either your employees or with the creative community,” Iger said. “It’s not an easy thing, but you got to make those tough calls. We’ve actually made those tough calls. We’ve not been that public about it, but we’ve killed a few projects already, that we just didn’t feel were strong enough.”

Bob Iger Believes Audiences Want Good Films, Regardless of Genre

Iger made the argument that viewers were not suffering from fatigue from superhero films, or franchises in general. After all, Marvel had an unprecedented run of success in its run between Iron Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Iger offered the alternate viewpoint that, regardless of genre, the audience will respond to good films. He countered by noting that, by reducing the amount of projects they greenlight, they can focus more on quality, rather than quantity.

“A lot of people think it’s audience fatigue, it’s not audience fatigue. They want great films. And if you build it great, they will come and there are countless examples of that. Some are ours and some are others. Oppenheimer i s a perfect example of that. Just a fantastic film. Focus is really important. We reduced the output of Marvel, both number of films they make, and the number of TV shows , and that really becomes critical, but I feel good about the team. I feel good about the IP we’re making. I talked about a lot of the projects. We look years ahead, really. And it’s iterative.”

“Not only do you look at the films you’re making, you look at every part of that process, who the directors are, who’s being cast, reading scripts, I personally watch films three to five times with the team and just create a culture of excellence and respect which is really important with the creative community,” he added. “And again, the track record speaks for itself.”

Disney's upcoming slate will include sequels to Inside Out and Moana, as well as a new Planet of the Apes project which he touted as "one of the better films" in the series, as well as Deadpool & Wolverine, which Iger believes will be one of the biggest movies Disney has had in years.