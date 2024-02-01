The Big Picture The dubbed version of Studio Ghibli's Castle in the Sky altered dialogue and removed plot points, resulting in a different cinematic experience.

The English dub added one-liners, focusing on character dialogue rather than world-building and atmospheric elements.

The dubbed version changed the movie's message, shifting it from a theme of community and balance to one of individualism and romance.

Dubbed films serve a necessary purpose. They break down language barriers, enrich cultural experiences, and allow people of all ages and abilities to enjoy a film they might otherwise have missed. However, despite the merits of dubbing, there is no denying that important plot points often get lost in translation, resulting in a completely different cinematic experience. This happened with Disney's English dub of Studio Ghibli’s Castle in the Sky.

Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the movie was originally titled Laputa: Castle in the Sky, and it was the first movie animated by Studio Ghibli. The fantasy adventure film follows orphans Sheeta and Pazu as they escape government forces and a band of pirates who seek to steal Sheeta's crystal necklace, believed to be the key to finding Laputa, a mythical castle hiding in the skies. Beyond its enchanting narrative, Castle in the Sky delves into themes of environmentalism and the balance between nature and technology, establishing a thematic cornerstone that resonates throughout Miyazaki's films.

'Castle in the Sky's Complicated History With Dubbed Editions

The first English-dubbed version of Castle in the Sky is shrouded in mystery. Sometimes referred to as 'the Streamline dub,' it was theatrically released in Hong Kong in 1987 and used for Japan Airlines’ international flights. However, Streamline Pictures claimed to have only distributed it and denied any knowledge of the dub's production. Despite speculations about who produced this version, the answer remains unknown. This first dub has mostly disappeared, yet Carl Macek, who was the head of Streamline at the time, stated on an episode of the ANNCast podcast that this version was "adequate but clumsy."

Later on, Disney would produce an English dub in 1998. However, Princess Mononoke’s underperformance at the box office slowed down the release of many Studio Ghibli films, including Castle in the Sky and the now acclaimed Spirited Away. They were eventually released on home video in North America in 2003, along with a re-release of Kiki’s Delivery Service. The dub garnered mixed reviews, receiving criticism for its numerous alterations in dialogue and re-orchestrated score.

'Castle in The Sky's Dubbed Version Is Filled with Added One-Liners

Dubbing a film takes more than mere translation. Jokes and sayings need to be decoded and rearranged so that they make sense to the audience. However, Disney's dubbed version of Castle in the Sky took several creative liberties with the dialogues, to the point of adding inflammatory details and erasing relevant plot points altogether. Early in the film, Sheeta finds a picture of Laputa in Pazu's home. Pazu explains that the picture was taken by his father while flying on his airship, and that no one believed him when he told others what he had seen. He also mentions how Laputa appears in Jonathan Swift's book Gulliver's Travels. However, in the dubbed version, the mention of Gulliver's Travels is removed, and the line "being called a liar is what killed him" is added. Although minuscule, these changes reduce the scope of Pazu's story. Instead of being a mythical tale that expands across different legends, it becomes his dad's obsession. Similarly, when Sheeta tells Pazu about her home in Gondoa, the Japanese version shows a resilient Sheeta who was content with her life on the farm – caring for her animals and surrounded by lush fields – before government officials came looking for her. In contrast, the English dub makes it all about her parents' tragedy.

This character-centric storytelling style is evident throughout the film, robbing the audience of the unique atmospheric experience and detailed world-building that shines in its original version. The additional dialogue, used to fill moments of silence with witty or humorous commentary, ultimately creates an alternative portrayal of the characters. This shift in focus directs the viewer solely toward anticipating the characters' next lines, preventing them from savoring the fantastical elements of the story.

The Composer Rewrote The Original Score to Suit Western Audiences

Close

Joe Hisaishi, the composer of the score for Castle in the Sky, became a frequent collaborator for Hayao Miyazaki's films due to his ability to enhance the scenes brought to the screen by the animation master. From fantastical aircraft to the technology depicted in Laputa, the movie has a marked retro-futuristic feel, elevated by the prevalent use of synthesizers in the original score. Hisaishi, who has a background in experimental electronic music, uses musical storytelling and a wide array of melodies to complement the scenes in Castle in the Sky. High tension and dynamic scenes, such as the one in which Pazu and Sheeta enter the Dragon's Den, are accompanied by synthesizer-heavy tunes, while slow, calm scenes feature more instrumental music.

Additionally, Hisaishi strategically uses silence throughout the film, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the moment, when the scene demands it. During an interview with Roger Ebert, Hayao Miyazaki addressed the use of moments of silence and pause in his movies. "If you just have non-stop action with no breathing space at all, it's just busyness. But if you take a moment, then the tension building in the film can grow into a wider dimension." Joe Hisaishi's score for Castle in the Sky is just one hour long in a two-hour and four-minute film, matching the director's sentiment. For the English dub, produced twelve years after the movie came out, Disney staff advised Hisaishi that Western audiences would feel uncomfortable if there was no music for more than three consecutive minutes, so the score had to be entirely remade, changing the arrangements to create a longer, more orchestral score.

The Dubbed Version of 'Castle in the Sky' Changes the Message of the Movie

Image via Studio Ghibli

Near the end of the film, Sheeta is seen with Muska in what used to be Laputa's throne room as she explains her reasoning for why the people of Laputa disappeared. In the original version, she says, "Your weapons may be powerful, your pitiful robots may be many, but you can't survive apart from the Earth." This pivotal line from the film encapsulates its ultimate message — a theme resonating throughout the movie in the characters' dynamics and shifting relationships. Community, support, and balance is a necessity in life, which is thematically in sync with other Miyazaki films, like the exploration of man vs. nature in Princess Mononoke. Yet, the English dub alters this final line to, "The world can't exist without love," once again, changing the message to a more individualistic and romanticized point of view.

Through alterations in dialogue and narrative choices, the dubbed version of Castle in the Sky steers the audience towards its fantasy elements and away from the moral of the story, subtly reshaping the overarching message of the movie and making the original version far superior. Although the film underperformed at the box office, it is still a cult classic, and considered among one of the best Ghibli films.

Castle in the Sky is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max