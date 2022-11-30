Disney has brought their full arsenal to Brazil for the 2022 Comic Con Experience (CCXP). It's a big time for the House of Mouse with several highly anticipated releases on the way from all corners of their entertainment empire. From Indiana Jones 5 to Elemental and everything in between, Disney has more than a few massive displays for attendees to take in. For those at home, however, Collider's own Steve Weintraub snapped some pictures of everything on display at the massive convention.

Indiana Jones 5 Booth Prepares for Harrison Ford's Final Outing

3 Images

Close

Plenty of attention for the year went towards hyping up Harrison Ford's final turn as the titular explorer in Indiana Jones 5. The display for the highly anticipated end cap to the franchise is a massive 3D rock structure framing the main image for the film of Indy treading through a dark cave with only a slight bit of light peeking through. A rope bridge and crates add to the overall aesthetic, giving the feel of exploration. It sets the stage for the film's panel at the convention which is sure to contain plenty of news regarding the film and, hopefully, a new teaser.

Following the disappointment of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones 5 has a lot to live up to. Currently though, there's a lack of plot details for the film even though we know it'll be a passing of the torch for the adventurer in his final on-screen appearance. Ford will get to share the screen with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas. James Mangold will also take the reins from long-time director Stephen Spielberg who now shifts into an executive producer role. In another note of finality for the franchise, it's also expected to be the final film for longtime composer John Williams.

RELATED: Antonio Banderas Reveals New Details About His 'Indiana Jones 5' Character [Exclusive]

The Mandalorian Made an Appearance in Anticipation of Season 3

4 Images

Close

Keeping with Lucasfilms, The Mandalorian's display features a model of its titular character standing at the ready as the show gears up for Season 3. Audiences were first introduced to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) back in 2019 as he traveled and bonded with the young Grogu, better known by fans as Baby Yoda. Season 3 has a lot in store though as it carries on both from Season 2 and the other Star Wars spinoff The Book of Boba Fett where Mando appeared as a guest. After two years on hiatus, it'll finally be time for the series to return in February where it'll explore the Darksaber and the Mandalorian homeworld. More details about what to expect in the upcoming season are likely to come out of CCXP as well with a panel at the event.

A Fantasy Castle Stands for Willow Following the Series' Recent Release

Image via Steve Weintraub

Leading the way for Disney's recent releases is the fantasy series Willow. The series premiered on November 30, marking the return of Warwick Davis's Nelwyn sorcerer. Hardened by his adventures with Madmartigan (Val Kilmer), Willow now leads a new band of adventurers to rescue Princess Kit's (Ruby Cruz) brother. As they venture out into the vast lands beyond their home, the gang of misfits must find themselves in order to complete their quest and vanquish evil. New episodes arrive on Disney+ every week, though Collider's own Ross Bonaime assures it's a good time all throughout in his review, calling the show "a tapestry of love, loss, heartbreak, and healing, all wrapped up in the adventure of a lifetime that will undoubtedly keep you on the edge of your seat til the very end." For the highly-anticipated series, Disney set up an idyllic little fantasy setting with a castle as its centerpiece.

Avatar: The Way of Water Gets a Massive Display Ahead of December Release

3 Images

Close

In terms of more immediate releases, Avatar: The Way of Water made an appearance to hype up the release of the sequel to the highest grossing film of all time. James Cameron's follow-up brings viewers back to Pandora on December 16 with a new adventure that reintroduces fans to Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). With a family now and a familiar threat endangering their existence, they are forced to relocate across Pandora, exploring vast regions of the planet never explored in Cameron's original epic. The display appropriately captures the scope of the film with giant images of its characters and the lush world they inhabit adorned in blue light.

Elemental's Colorful Characters Go Front and Center in Display

Image via Steve Weintraub

Disney also aimed to show off their latest animated feature from Pixar, Elemental, with a display that showcases the film's main characters Wade (Mamoudou Athie) and Ember (Leah Louis) front and center. There's also a screen showing the teaser for the film which shows off the vibrant world of the film filled with people made of all the elements. The plot for the film screams classic Pixar with an opposites attract dynamic between Wade and Ember, beings of water and fire respectively. Although Wade is very easy-going and Ember is far more fiery, they learn they have more in common through their friendship. It's set to release on June 16, 2023 and with Peter Sohn at the helm, it's shaping up to be another success for the animation studio.

Guardians of the Galaxy Display Hypes Fans Up for Vol. 3

3 Images

Close

The Guardians of the Galaxy are in the spotlight lately thanks to a widely-praised holiday special and a new film on the horizon. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releasing next year, Disney created a small display hyping up the release in May 2023. CCXP will be a big locale for Marvel fans as panels for both Guardians and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will take place with the big man himself Kevin Feige also present to share some Marvel news. Details are scarce on the final outing for James Gunn and the Guardians, but there's hope that the panel will feature another screening of the trailer originally shown to viewers at SDCC. It's expected to be a big sendoff for the group that's been a part of some of the MCU's most beloved films to date.

Disney 100 Booth Reflects On 100 Years of Magic

Image via Steve Weintraub

As one big celebration of everything Disney has done over the years, the Disney 100 display features a who's who of characters from throughout the company's history all adorning a massive background along with a statue of Mickey and a video. Originally announced during the D23 Expo, the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration is the company's global plan to honor its 100-year anniversary was massive additions to Disney World parks everywhere with a large focus on Disneyland itself. The video may detail what changes the initiative will bring including the new decor and shows that are expected to debut next year when the event properly begins on January 27.

The Little Mermaid Display Offers a Breathtaking Look Under the Sea

Image via Steve Weintraub

Rounding out the slew of displays is a stunning look under the sea for the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid. It features a design filled with coral and rocks along with a scene of Ariel (Halle Bailey) looking up at the surface all cast in a blue light to bring viewers underwater. Following a similar plot to the classic animated film, it follows Ariel whose fascination with the human world boils over after saving a Prince named Eric from a shipwreck. Her father, King Triton, resists her desire to be part of their world and when she becomes entangled with the sea witch Ursula, things only become more complicated for the titular Little Mermaid. The film will revisit the underwater world on May 26, 2023.

Keep checking back for more CCXP coverage.