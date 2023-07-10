After four decades of entertaining the world with heartwarming stories, refreshing characters and more animated series than you can count, Disney Channel is celebrating their extensive legacy with a new television spot that Collider is excited to exclusively premiere. The spot reminds audiences just how many memories they have created for millions of people from all over the world. Viewers that have grown up at any point throughout the channel's history have had the opportunity of deciding what their favorite show was, and very different projects premiered on the small screen across the years. High School Musical, Hannah Montana and Phineas and Ferb all came from the same place, after all.

When it comes to the live-action movies side of things, Disney Channel knew how to deliver during its golden age. Franchises like Camp Rock, High School Musical and Descendants took the world by storm, giving young viewers the kind of drama, action and musical numbers appropriate for their age, in a style that aimed to make them feel like they were being taken seriously, even if light-hearted teen dramas were grabbing the spotlight. The films served like a platform for many stars who grew up to be a relevant part of the entertainment industry, including Zac Efron and Miley Cyrus.

The other major productions in the works over at the studio were animated series, featuring new characters and stories produced following the Disney standard. Kim Possible, Gravity Falls and Bluey have all been a part of a legacy constructed by various offerings that intended to serve as a counterpart to what the company was delivering on the big screen. And a notable feature about the Disney Channel animated catalog is the fact that it continuously tries to adapt to the next generation, establishing the clear difference between series that premiered two decades ago and newer productions.

Image Via Disney

The Future of Disney Channel

Forty years didn't prove to be an easy milestone to hit, but the channel is clearly working on planning out its future. With the introduction of Disney+ a few years ago, the studio has a different platform to deliver the projects that have earned them such a notorious reputation within the field. Big City Greens, The Owl House and Amphibia are some of the shows that have premiered on Disney Channel in recent years, as they slowly become this decade's prime examples of what the studio is capable of releasing.

You can check out the brand-new spot celebrating forty years of Disney Channel below: