If you were a Disney Channel kid, you've probably sat through some pretty bad made-for-television movies. Though they were the perfect junk food media for us as kids, a re-watch can bring their faults into high contrast — as well as provide a certain kind of ironic comfort. But for every High School Musical or Zenon, Girl of the 21st Century, there's a Can of Worms — a lesser known movie with a ridiculous concept. And, speaking of ridiculous concepts, do you have any vague memories of evil Leprechauns on Disney Channel? Tiny people dancing on countertops? Beards growing in reverse? That's right: Those aren't clips from your nightmares, but from the unofficial Saint Patrick's Day Disney Channel movie, 2001's The Luck of the Irish. So buckle up your (giant) seatbelt and get ready for a trip down the memory bóithrín.

What Is Disney Channel's 'The Luck of the Irish' About?

Image via Disney

At the turn of the century, Disney decided it wanted to explore a specific and pressing issue: the plight of Irish immigrants. They also decided that the best way to discuss this historic topic was through the power of basketball. (Though considering their track record, basketball does seem integral to the DCU, or Disney Cinematic Universe.) In the typically sun-drenched land of the Disney Channel suburbs, we meet our protagonist. Popular teenager Kyle Johnson (Ryan Merriman) is known for his fortune. With his good luck charm, he sinks baskets and finds dropped cash on the street, much to the chagrin of his best friend Russell (Glenndon Chatman). But there is one thing he can't accept about his charmed life — with the school's heritage day coming up, he can't seem to get any information out of his parents on their ancestry.

At school, his friend Bonnie (Alexis Lopez) encourages him to find out more about his family tree, leading him to a huge Irish heritage festival. There, he's treated to the most Irish kindly old man ever — thick accent and all. His charm is stolen, and when his luck begins to turn sour, he discovers from his mother (Marita Geraghty) that his family is Irish. His mother breaks this news with a shameful expression. Apparently Kyle never noticed that everything in his house is, stereotypically, green, or that dinner can't be served unless it's over giant leaves of cabbage. Her reasoning for hiding her identity? She wanted Kyle to be a normal American boy without worrying about discrimination against Irish immigrants. Kyle learns that his real last name O'Reilly and actually, not only is he Irish, but he comes from a line of Leprechauns!

The rest of the movie consists of more Irish stereotypes. Kyle's mother regressing to the height of a ruler, red hair, bad Irish accents, and chasing the luck thief/evil leprechaun/professional step dancer Seamus McTiernen (Timothy Omundson) with Kyle's long-lost grandfather Reilly O'Reilly (Henry Gibson). Yes, that is his character's name. Yes, his business is a potato chip factory. Yes, he also has leprechaun powers and can spin a bank vault lock free with his mind. Kyle is increasingly unable to fight his natural urges, bursting into jigs and calling his father "Da." Yet despite all of these distasteful stereotypes, the movie remains present even today in the cultural zeitgeist.

Millennials Can't Seem to Forget 'The Luck of the Irish'

Among millennials, The Luck of the Irish has found a new life online. After all, the prosthetics on the evil leprechaun are burned into our collective memory. Over the course of their final fight, Kyle and the "saint of the step" compete in a game, becoming more and more Leprechaun-ic as they go. The most shocking moment might be Seamus' final transformation, in which Kyle delights in the man's horror as his hands and head are sucked into smaller sizes one-by-one with all the splendor of 2001 effects.

If you're watching The Luck of the Irish, you're most likely doing so ironically, remembering the familiar and ridiculing the ridiculous in turn. Kyle's accent slips are consistently funny. He immediately has a handle on old slang, immediately letting out a Saints preserve us! You might even get some genuine enjoyment out of Gibson's performance. Though everyone here is chewing the scenery, he's far and away the best part of the movie, throwing himself into an Irish accent dialed up to eleven and a car trunk full of shoes.

And there are some things The Luck of the Irish gets right — though they're far and few between, there are some discussions about the importance of heritage. We get to see snippets of traditional cultural dress, and Russell alludes to the much more difficult circumstances of Black Americans. For grown-ups, it's easy to see that Disney intended this movie to spark some sort of larger discussion about ancestry. Largely, though, the film doesn't want to reckon with its central message as much as it wants to show us rainbows and pots of gold. This movie isn't about heritage, but about what it's like to turn into a tiny hothead without your magic necklace. For these reasons we're re-watching these movies this St. Paddy's day instead.