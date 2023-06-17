For those of us who grew up on Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOM), choosing a favorite flick is like choosing a favorite child. Whether you were in the mood to laugh, cry, or sing your angsty preteen heart out, there was a DCOM for everything. Teeming with bubbly, headstrong characters and valuable lessons about friendship and courage, these movies were a foundational part of many a childhood, and probably a killer of many an over-recorded, over-loved VHS tape.

Officially beginning in 1997, DCOMs were strong out of the gate, but really hit their stride in the mid-2000s, when two massively popular animated series, The Proud Family and Kim Possible got their own movies, and High School Musical became an immediate slam dunk. As we bask in the ongoing glow of stars like Zac Efron and Hilary Duff who got their humble beginnings in these films, let’s take a trip back to 2005 and talk about the best era of Disney Channel Original Movies.

1980s' Disney Channel Movies Were More for the Parents Than the Kids

While Disney Channel Original Movies are now known as a staple of Disney television and a cornerstone of 2000s-era childhood, the films weren’t always made with their young audience in mind. Back in the 80s and early 90s, Disney Channel was a premium service, which meant that if kids wanted to watch it, their parents had to dole out the cash for a monthly subscription. Because of this, the Disney executives wanted to produce content that parents would deem worthwhile — and therefore, worth paying for. This resulted in a lot of serious, literary-inspired content being put out on the Disney Channel. Basically, it was programming that the adults would like, marketed towards kids, so that parents would feel like they were showing their kids quality TV and keep paying for it. From 1983 to 1997, these movies were called Disney Channel Premiere Films and started off with a baseball drama called Tiger Town.

Around 1991, Disney Channel became available on basic cable, and the focus shifted from the parents to the kids. The new goal was to make the hottest thing that kids would be talking about at school, and in 1997, the first official “Disney Channel Original Movie” was born. Under Wraps, a movie about kids finding a zombie in a basement and naming him Harold, may not be the first film that comes to mind when we think of DCOMs, but it did kick off a children’s entertainment phenomenon.

Disney Channel Original Movies Officially Began in 1997 With ‘Under Wraps’

Now, Disney Channel Original Movies came in hot with the likes of Halloweentown, a.k.a everybody’s favorite Halloween movie (Sorry, Jamie Lee) coming out in 1998, and a smattering of other great movies arriving over the next few years. Classics like The Color of Friendship, Cadet Kelly, and Get a Clue all followed suit, and in 2003, The Cheetah Girls became the channel’s first musical movie and a smashing success. The movies were slowly but surely gaining traction, with millions of viewers tuning in on Friday nights to catch the newest release. In 2005, The Proud Family Movie and Kim Possible Movie: So The Drama gave us feature-length adaptations of two of our favorite animated series, and Tia and Tamera Mowry of Sister, Sister fame got their DCOM debut in Twitches. These new, comedic movies were all about fun-loving and ambitious young protagonists figuring themselves out and learning how to work together with their best friends, and obviously, kids were responding to this fresh era of content.

Disney Channel Original Movies were undeniably picking up steam by 2006, with Cheetah Girls 2 prowling onto the scene, and hits like Cow Belles and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior highlighting Disney darlings like Aly and AJ and Brenda Song. However, nobody could have expected the enduring and shocking success of the year’s first release, High School Musical. The unassuming but adored musical rocked the tween world and became the biggest DCOM ever, spawning a sequel the following year that garnered a record-breaking 17.2 million viewers.

'High School Musical' Launched the Best Era of Disney Channel Original Movies

High School Musical was an undeniable turning point for Disney Channel Original Movies, serving as a vehicle for its young stars and gifting audiences with insanely catchy songs that twenty-somethings are still belting in their cars two decades later. Beloved cast members like Corbin Bleu and Ashley Tisdale went on to star in other classic DCOMs like Jump In! and Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, and the High School Musical franchise was so successful that High School Musical 3 was even granted a theatrical release. And of course, its popularity spawned a spin-off with a new cast of wildcats in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Over the next few years, Disney Channel Original Movies showed no signs of slowing down, and the network churned out classic movies and killer soundtracks like they were competing to win the Final Jam (Camp Rock, anyone?). Now, one of the great things about DCOMs is that they didn't sacrifice quality for quantity, and even as they put out a consistent stream of movies, these movies were consistently good. Minutemen, Princess Protection Program, Starstruck, and The Suite Life Movie came along in the later 2000s and were all big hits, but as much as we hate to admit it, 2011 was the beginning of the end for Disney Channel Original Movies, and much of the audience that grew up loving DCOMs sadly began to grow out of them. In recent years, viewership for DCOMs has dropped dramatically, and it looks like the sun has set on this golden era of kids’ TV movies.

Disney Channel Original Movies Actually Taught Kids Important Lessons

The longtime head of Disney Channel Gary Marsh has said that the three keys to the success of Disney Channel Original Movies are “relatable characters, honest, age-appropriate emotional portrayals, and great comedy,” and nobody can disagree that by these standards, Marsh totally crushed it. Disney Channel Original Movies showed kids that their ideas mattered and that they deserved to find their place in the world. Whether you were a brainiac, an aspiring artist, or just a kid who was freakishly good at jumping rope, there was a place where you belonged.

While they were always wrapped in pretty, peppy packages, DCOMs dealt with some pretty mature themes, like the loss of a parent or struggles with poverty, and taught kids that life may not always be easy, but it always has the potential to get better. They honored the intelligence of their young audience, and taught values of hard work, kindness, and perseverance, reminding kids that sometimes the family you choose is just as (if not more) important than the family you’re born into. No matter how hard things got, DCOMs were there to remind you that you might always meet your best friends in detention and then go on to play Madison Square Garden in a band named after a soft drink-spit-take.

While many of us haven’t been tuning in to Disney Channel Original Movies for a while now, we still carry with us the lessons that they taught us, and the songs that have been inextricably woven into the fabric of our being. Even as we grow beyond the movies that shaped us and brave adulthood with Breaking Free still screaming through our AirPods, the children of the golden age of Disney Channel Original Movies can take solace in the fact that "We’re All In This Together," and I personally, "Wouldn’t Change a Thing."