Disney Channel stars are known to be polished, angelic, and the definition of innocence during their stints on the network, so it may come as a shock to find out that several former Disney kids went on to star in horror movies.

What better way to break free from the perception of perfection than to work alongside blood and guts and fictional murderers, or in some cases even star as one? From High School Musical sweethearts to sitcom favorites, it's become a trend for Disney Channel stars of the 2000s to make the career shift to horror.

Zac Efron (Firestarter)

After three highly successful High School Musical films with Disney Channel, Zac Efron turned in his Wildcats jersey for a World's Best Dad mug when he starred in 2022's remake of Stephen King's sci-fi horror Firestarter.

Efron plays Andy McGee, dad to Charlie, a young girl who must navigate life with the ability to set fire with her mind. But the scariest part of the film has to be the fact that Troy Bolton is now playing a father.

Keke Palmer (Nope, Animal)

Keke Palmer got her big break in Akeelah and the Bee, then went on to star on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, including her own Disney show that never saw the light of day.

Palmer is also no stranger to horror, starting with her role in Animal and most recently her portrayal of Jill Haywood in 2022's Nope,Jordan Peele's latest that centers around a mysterious force that affects humans and animals in what's described as a horror/thriller.

Jason Dolley (Staged Killer)

Jason Dolley rose to fame on Disney Channel with beloved roles as Newt in the That's So Raven spin-off Cory in the House, PJ in Good Luck Charlie, as well as a handful of popular DCOMs.

Dolley has since broken away from the innocent roles and starred in 2019's Staged Killer alongside soap opera and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. Dolley played Jake, the morning TV show co-host to Stause's Naomi who is a host by day and a murderer by night.

Danielle Panabaker (Friday The 13th)

Danielle Panabaker — along with her younger sister Kay Panabaker — took Disney Channel by storm in the early 2000s when she starred in memorable DCOMs like Stuck in the Suburbs alongside future SNL alum Taran Killam, Read It And Weep with her sister Kay, and Sky High.

The actress hasn't only stuck to lighter roles though, starring in the 2009 remake of Friday the 13th. Panabaker played starred as Jenna alongside Jared Padelecki in this reboot of the beloved Jason Voorhees slasher.

Ryan Merriman (Final Destination 3, Halloween: Ressurection, The Ring Two)

Ryan Merriman was practically a household name to millennials who grew up on Disney Channel Original Movies, starring in favorites like Smart House, The Luck of the Irish, and A Ring of Endless Light.

But Merriman seems to have also become a household name in horror movies, most notably for his portrayal of Kevin Fischer in Final Destination 3. The actor also had roles in horror films like the eighth installment in the Halloween franchise Halloween: Ressurection and The Ring Two.

Aly Michalka (The Roommate)

Not only did Aly Michalka have hits on Radio Disney with her sister AJ Michalka as music duo Aly and AJ, but the actress starred in the Disney Channel sitcom Phil of the Future, as well as DCOMs Now You See It... and Cow Belles alongside AJ.

Years after her Disney career came to an end, Michalka took on more mature roles, including her portrayal of Tracy Long in the 2011 thriller The Roommate where she lived out a Psycho-esque shower scene.

Christy Carlson Romano (Wolvesbayne, Mirrors 2, The Girl In The Photographs)

Christy Carlson Romano was a Disney Channel sweetheart, best known for her role as Ren Stevens on the hit show Even Stevens, as well as memorably voicing everyone's favorite teenage spy Kim Possible on the animated series of the same name.

But like most Disney stars from her time, Romano grew out of the magical roles and made her horror debut in 2009's Wolvesbayne,andlater appeared in Mirrors 2and Wes Craven'sThe Girl in the Photographs.

Ross Lynch (My Friend Dahmer)

Like a lot of Disney Channel stars, Ross Lynch had it all with the network: a hit TV show, several DCOMS, and a successful music career. And while his shift to Netflix's dark take on Sabrina, The Teenage Witch was a fun switch from popstar Austin Moon, no one was expecting Lynch to play a real-life murderer.

Lynch starred as Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer,the true story of a quiet high schooler who went on to become a known serial killer in the 80s.

Ashley Tisdale (Scary Movie 5, Donnie Darko)

From the Blueberry Scout leader in A Bug's Life to goody-goody candy counter girl Maddie Fitzpatrick on Suite Life of Zack and Cody to spoiled drama club star Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise, Ashley Tisdale has had a long and successful career with Disney.

The actress appeared in horrors and thrillers before and after her career with the magic makers, playing Kim in the 2001 thriller Donnie Darko and Jody Sanders in the 2013 horror comedy Scary Movie 5.

Shia LaBeouf (Disturbia)

Shia LaBeouf got his big break on Disney Channel as the lovable Louis Stevens in Even Stevens, later appearing in Disney films like Holes and The Even Stevens Movie.

But this megastar actor has since risen to fame for roles in much bigger films, including his portrayal of Kale Brecht in 2007's Disturbia, the horror/thriller about a teenager who spends his time on house arrest spying on the neighbors and discovering a murderous secret about one of them.

