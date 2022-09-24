While many Disney movie plots could be easily transferred into the horror genre by the right filmmaker, horror and Disney are not often genres that blend. There is a fair share of characters from the mouse house that would not survive a horror movie; perhaps many of the heroes, as their hearts of gold, would lend them to sacrificing themselves to the villain. Many of the original princesses (through no fault of their own) lack the hand-to-hand combat or intuition to make it to the end.

From crazed creatures of this world or beyond to psychological slashers, the horror genre is a vast expanse of movies and plots that are survivable by the right Disney characters. Coming from all walks of life, these characters gave us brief glimpses of their skills that would see them standing as the credits roll in any horror movie.

Nick Wilde

Zootopia's favorite predator may be the character that everyone suspects is the killer, but he will end up being one of the last survivors. With a reputation for being a smooth-talking con artist, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) has the mindset and general awareness to survive any slasher film.

His ability to turn on the charm would make him suspect and instigate a spiral of meta-questioning if he were in a Scream movie. Nick is self-aware of the stereotypes surrounding the predators in his world and would use that to his advantage in a horror flick to weed out the killer. Using the cunning nature of his species to his advantage, Nick also finds balance in saving and protecting his close friends, making him a final guy we'd root for any day.

Kida

This underappreciated Disney princess possesses all the potential to see the credits roll in a horror flick. Kida (Cree Summer) from Atlantis: The Lost Empire is the often forgotten Disney princess that packs a punch. In any mystical or supernatural feature, she's the final girl. She's survived a crumbling civilization and managed to aid in the city's salvation despite a mystical possession.

Her constant curiosity for knowledge and understanding is the green light to show she'd find the answer to overthrow any demon or cosmic power terrorizing a film's protagonist, like in It: Chapter 2. Kida's not afraid to handle a weapon or lead a group of survivors, making her our choice princess to survive a horror movie with.

Jack Sparrow

He survived just about enough high-seas horror for a lifetime, and somehow Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) managed to out-smart just about every creature he's faced. For five films in the Pirates of the Caribbean universe, Jack met undead pirates, a tribe of cannibals, and a barrage of terrifying sea creatures, making it out alive every time with a few scratches and a bottle of rum.

While we all have no idea how he manipulated the circumstances to turn in his favor every time, his achieved success is always entertaining. Jack could easily survive a horror film, whether it's a creature feature, a supernatural horror film, or a run-of-the-mill slasher scenario. His presence would allow for the favored comedic relief in a horror film and serve as the character everyone thought had died but somehow shows up to save the day.

Mulan

Whether you're team Animated Mulan (Ming-Na Wen, singing voice provided by Lea Salonga) or team Live-Action Mulan (Yifei Liu), this no-nonsense young woman would take, either way, landing in a horror movie in stride. Surviving a maniac in a horror movie would be nothing compared to running off to join the Chinese army, where women were forbidden. Mulan's bravery would establish her as a Disney final girl should the occasion arise.

With an unmatched perspective on life and intelligence, Mulan could handle any horror scenario thrown her way, not to mention her newfound hand-to-hand combat skills. She'd do what's necessary to save everyone while still making it out alive.

Tarzan

If anyone could stand toe-to-toe with an animalistic movie monster in features like Beast or The Ghost and the Darkness, it's Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn). While his intelligence and knowledge of the civilized world are limited, his animal instincts and understanding would get him to the end credits of a horror movie.

His athletic build is an advantage alongside the army of jungle creatures that would lend a hand or paw to his survival. The jungle taught him a specific intuition that serves as a key survival skill in horror movies. Plenty of times in movies, we've seen characters turn off the gut feeling and end up on the chopping block. Tarzan's situational awareness (for the most part) would keep him out of harm's way.

Vanellope

While many may consider her giant counterpart to be listed, Wreck-It Ralph's Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) is likelier to outwit a slasher villain. She's small but feisty and would be the one we'd trust behind the wheel of the getaway car.

Vanellope's problem-solving and mechanical skills make her a threat to any horror villain. The final element that elevates her chances of survival is her reversal of the Disney damsel in distress model. She's self-aware of how unproductive that trope is in Disney and does her best to behave outside that box. Her independence and self-reliance make her a driving force should she be the last character standing.

Ben Gates

The top Disney pick to survive an Escape Room or Saw universe-type horror film is puzzle and clue master Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage). The National Treasure movies demonstrated Gates' ability to take clues and historical information about anything and get himself out of tricky situations. He's a knowledgeable individual that is motivated to defy everyone's expectations.

An underrated Disney hero, Gates would take all the clues from a scenario like The Ring and solve it in time to save everyone. His only potential flaw would be his heart and will to sacrifice himself, but he's a rambler and could succeed in a hostage-type horror film by switching places and talking his captor into oblivion. Nonetheless, Gates is a must for any horror movie survival squad.

Tiana

Having already survived a showdown with the voodoo spirits from the other side, this Southern princess is fully capable of doing it again in a real horror movie. The Princess and the Frog's Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) proved that she could take on supernatural forces and Dr. Facilier (Keith David) to save herself and her loved ones. She's brilliant and driven to conquer any challenge, never falling stray into the temptations of the dark side.

Tiana would be Disney's ultimate final girl in her determination to keep the promises she makes to those living and passed on like her daddy. In a dire situation, her will to live and protect those she loves most would drive her to defeat anything in her path.

Kim Possible

The only Disney Channel character we've included, Kim Possible (Christy Carlson Romano), is no damsel in distress. This teen super spy is used to saving the world, so saving a school field trip gone wrong should be a piece of cake. The horror genre is full of campy teen slasher movies that Possible would potentially stick out as a character, but she'd be the first person we'd run to.

Her defensive combat skills, intelligence, and ability to work as a team player or solo would lend great use in a dire situation. The situational awareness she possesses would have her solving a Happy Death Day movie fairly quickly. Still a lot of growing up to do, Possible as a final girl is a likely scenario against other Disney Channel characters.

Phil

We know, we know...why not Herc? Given how the movie's plot ends with Hercules sacrificing himself for the woman he loves, that usually transfers to death in a horror movie instead of resurrection via divine intervention. Phil (Danny DeVito) has the cynicism and sarcasm to see the realistic outcomes in any horror flick he lands in.

He's trained enough heroes to know where their Achilles' heel is in every situation. While he's a realist and speaks his mind, he's also an excellent motivator, especially when you're on the losing end and need a boost before the slasher catches you. Phil's small stature may come as a disadvantage, but he'd be the first to call "NOPE!" in a horror movie and get out of dodge.

