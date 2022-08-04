The role of a voice actor can be seen as both more accessible and more complex than live actors. On the one hand, they only need to ensure their voice is coming across clearly, while a team of animators ensures that the character moves correctly. Yet on the other, if the voice actor is lacking in talent or experience, it can leave audiences disconnected and pull them out of the movie.

Fortunately, Disney is consistently good at casting actors for their animated movies. Even those who are not professional voice actors leave strong impacts from their talent in other mediums, such as theatre. What's more, their master-class animators are able to blend voice and design in a way that makes the characters feel so real despite being drawings or computer images.

Kathryn Beaumont/Alice

The daughter of professional singers and dancers, Kathryn Beaumont first appeared in the 1940s as a child actor for MGM. At ten years old, Walt Disney chose her to voice Alice in his adaptation of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and Wendy Darling in Peter Pan. She continued to voice her characters until 2005 when she formally retired from acting.

Beaumont was chosen for her voice, which Walt described as English enough to satisfy British audiences, but not so English to put off Americans. She also served as the live-action reference, acting out her scenes to give supervising animator Marc Davis guidelines while animating. He was able to mimic many of Beaumont's expressions and movements, which, combined with her young but sophisticated voice, makes the character feel like a real pre-teen girl.

Eleanor Audley/Maleficent

Davis would animate another memorable female character in 1959's Sleeping Beauty. To voice the film's villain, Maleficent, Disney chose a veteran of broadway and televison, Eleanor Audley. She had previously worked for Disney in 1950, playing Lady Tremain in Cinderella, and Madam Leota on The Haunted Mansion ride.

Like Beaumont, Audley provided the live-action reference for Davis and his team. Thanks to her age and experience, Audley's voice blends with the animation masterfully. She adds class and reality to Maleficent's voice, even when the character gives in to a dark fury, which lends to her status as one of Disney's best villains.

George Sanders/Shere Khan

Born in Russia before moving to Great Britain during the Russian Revolution, George Sanders got his start as a stage performer before breaking into films. Thanks to his deep voice, he became well known for playing villains. He had the honour of voicing the villain in The Jungle Book, the last movie produced while Walt Disney was alive.

Although Shere Khan doesn't appear until the film's last third, Sander's performance encapsulates why the jungle animals fear him. He speaks with the class of a British Gentleman, yet with a constant air of arrogance befitting the king of the jungle. Supervising animator Milt Kahl accentuates this with his signature head-swagger as the ultimate display of dignified confidence.

Vincent Price/Rattigan

One of the few actors to have a star for television and film on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, Vincent Price is well remembered for his sinister voice and his talent as a character actor. Though best known for his work in the horror genre, he was chosen as the voice of Professor Rattigan in The Great Mouse Detective. This movie would prove to be an important one to Disney and would help lead to the Disney Renaissance.

Rattigan is the highlight of the film, thanks in large part to Price's performance. His talent allows him to quickly shift from childish glee to cunning pragmatism at the drop of a hat. It is an infectious performance that sucks you in until you are smiling alongside Rattigan at how nasty he can be.

Jim Cummings/Winnie the Pooh

Though not the oldest living professional voice actor, Jim Cummings has had a successful career since appearing on television screens in the 1980s. He has voiced over 400 characters in movies, TV shows, and video games, ranging from sinister villains to lovable sidekicks. He is best known for his work with Disney, especially as the current voices of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

Of the two, Cummings best embodies Pooh, who he has been voicing since 1988. He manages to capture the same softness and warmth as Pooh's original voice actor, Sterling Holloway, while also adding a layer of innocence. Even in the live-action film Christopher Robbin,where the character has a more realistic design, Cumming's voice gives the character life.

Pat Carroll/Ursula

The late Pat Carroll had a successful career spanning television, film, and stage. However, she will always be remembered for her role in The Little Mermaid, where she gave voice to the sea witch, Ursula. She was consistently brought back to play Ursula, with her final role being in the episode "Keep on Rollin" of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

With such a diverse career, it's only natural that Carroll played Ursula as a showman. Combined with a design inspired by drag queen Divine, Ursula oozes such charisma and flare that, even when she's being obviously evil, you can't help but want to see where it goes. This is best captured in her song, "Poor Unfortunate Souls," which shifts from a slow waltz into a loud and bombastic number that reflects Ursula's dual personality.

Robby Benson/Beast

Once a teen idol in the 70s, Robby Benson has gone on to have a prolific career as a director and film professor. He is best known nowadays for voicing the Beast (Adam in human form) in Beauty and the Beast. He provides the voice for Beast in both monster and human form, and also his singing voice.

The reason Benson is perfect to voice Beast is because of his range. The gruff monstrous voice sounds like a different person when compared to his softer and excited human one, yet well-timed inflections hint at this connection. Supervising animator Glen Kean compliments Benson's voice with stellar animation that captures the emotions of the man behind the monster.

Jeremy Irons/Scar

Jeremy Irons is one of today's best performers. He has starred in everything from Shakespeare plays, British television series, and films like Netflix's Munich - The Edge Of War. Alongside animator Andreas Deja, who had designed fellow Disney villains Gaston and Jafar, he brought to life the villain Scar in 1994's The Lion King.

A classically trained British actor paired with one of Disney's best animators is sure to lead to an iconic performance. Irons added many small inflections to Scar's voice in the hopes of making him sound cat-like without sacrificing the power of a lion. Deja took those inflections and used them to add class and sass to Scar's movements, giving a unique thumbprint to this sinister schemers.

James Woods/Hades

When one imagines how the lord of the underworld should sound, chances are they don't think of a used car salesman. This unique take on a classic archetype is what landed James Woods, famed for his role in films like Videodrome and Once Upon a Time in America, the role of Hades in Hercules. With Nick Ranieri's animating the character to be made of living fire and smoke, the performance became one of Disney's most iconic.

The fluid materials Hades controls fit perfectly with Wood's fast-talking persona. He can be cool and chill one moment, talking to friends and foes like one would a colleague, and the next bursting into a raging inferno when displeased. Even Woods has fallen in love with the character and accepts every opportunity to voice him again in television and video games, including Hercules: the Animated Series, where he won a Daytime Emmy.

Scott Adsit/Baymax

Originally known for his work on Moral Oral, and 30 Rock, Scott Adsit found steady work in the 2000s through small roles in film and Adult Swim shows. In 2014, he found a new, younger audience through Big Hero Six. His performance as the lovable, huggable robot, Baymax, won the hearts of audiences.

Adsit's soft, childish tone, combined with Baymax's non-threatening, huggable design, results in something truly special. He lacks the inflections and range of many other classic Disney characters, but there is sincerity to everything he says. He comes across as a child who doesn't understand many things but has enough wisdom to know what needs to be said or done to help those in need.

