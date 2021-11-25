A brand-new compilation of classic Disney games which brings together the beloved animated movies Aladdin, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King, has just become available across multiple platforms and has got its respective launch trailer which showcases some of the nostalgic fun Disney fans can have played through any of the games in the collection.

This new collection contains the same features as the 2019 Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King but now you get both console and handheld versions of Aladdin as well as The Jungle Book. For the first time ever, in the new Disney Classic Games Collection, you can play an array of different versions of Aladdin, and The Jungle Book games that were not available in the collection’s predecessor.

Image via Nintendo Switch

RELATED: Disney+ Announces Anime Series Based on Smartphone Game ‘Disney: Twisted Wonderland’

In addition to the highly-requested 16-bit versions of the Aladdin, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King console games, it also includes more games and behind the scenes materials that allow you to explore numerous unreleased images, as well as each game's full soundtracks, including 16-bit versions classic songs like "A Whole New World," "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King," and "The Bare Necessities."

In this version, you can also use a convenient feature that allows you to skip to any part of the game that you’d like to visit and rewind if you fail a particularly difficult part. Last but not least, every single game has received visual enhancements, which include 1080p graphics that are suitable for modern HD TVs, and optional screen filters and other display options have been added.

Play as Mowgli, Aladdin, Simba, and other of your favorite Disney character in Disney Classic Games Collection: Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book which is available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and for the PlayStation 4 sometime soon. This collection is available for $29.99. Watch the trailer below:

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Ending & Post-Credits Scenes Explained: Who's Callin'? Somebody better answer!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email