Complete control over Hulu is finally in sight for Disney. Although the House of Mouse previously weighed selling the platform as recently as February, the media conglomerate is instead preparing to buy out Comcast's remaining one-third stake for an estimated $8.61 billion USD. The widely expected move is the culmination of Disney's 2019 purchase of 20th Century Fox which gave them a two-thirds share of the streaming service as part of the company's entertainment assets.

The final cost of the purchase remains to be seen. Although the original deal between Comcast and Disney ensured that any sale would be based on the "guaranteed floor value" of $27.5 billion USD which Hulu was estimated at in 2019, the conglomerate could pay more to the NBC Universal parent if the equity fair value of the platform as of September 30, 2023 is higher. Neither side is particularly close to an agreement on what the value is with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts going as far as calling Hulu a "scarce, kingmaker asset" worth far more than Disney says. Appraisal of Hulu's value is expected to be completed sometime next year, though the initial $8.61 billion USD price tag is expected to be paid by December 1, not including the anticipated outstanding capital call contributions payable by NBCU to Disney of approximately $567 million USD.

That said, both sides have been overwhelmingly in favor of getting a deal done. Disney and Comcast modified the language in their deal to move up a potential buyout to as early as September 30 instead of January 2024. For CEO Bob Iger, whatever the final payout is will be worth it as he's tried to put a stronger focus on streaming at the company. Even as he was considering selling the platform, Hulu was a key piece to the Disney bundle. Where Disney+ allows access to original programming primarily for the whole family from the company's slate of premier IPs like Marvel and Star Wars and EPSN+ provided sports coverage, Hulu is the company's more general entertainment platform with shows geared toward adults as well as a lucrative live sports package.

Hulu Has Become Deeply Integrated in the Disney Bundle

Image via Hulu

More importantly, Disney has spent a ton of time weaving Hulu into the fabric of the Disney Bundle itself. Although it wasn't a full merger, some of the platform's most popular content will be ported over as part of a "one-app" experience with Disney+ coming later this year. Iger was particularly pleased with the move, touting it as a victory for both the company, which would benefit from increased ad revenue, and the consumers, who already were paying for the entire bundle. Major price hikes for all three streaming platforms were also recently implemented including deeply discounted bundles with Disney+ and Hulu or with all three to get more out of the platform as subscriber growth stagnated. Big plans are in the works for Hulu too as Iger wants to cash in with a password-sharing crackdown following Netflix's successful measures.

One positive development is that when the sale is completed, it could finally mean the streamer will see long-overdue expansion internationally. It's believed within the industry that Disney has restricted Hulu to the U.S. to keep its value down for when such an opportunity arose to acquire Comcast's stake. Distributing it worldwide as a host of shows like Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, FX's catalog, and other well-received originals would certainly spur some much-needed growth.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Hulu now that it's entirely owned by Disney.