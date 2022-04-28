Theme park aficionados know that the season of Halloween is one of the best to head to your favorite spot for thrill rides and take in all the themed splendor. In previous years, Disney has gone above and beyond, giving their fans a chance like no other to enjoy their favorite characters off the land and onto the sea. This year, they’re bringing even more opportunities for fans to board "Halloween on the High Seas", with even more Disney Cruise Line ships taking on the time-honored tradition.

Along with all the classic events including trick-or-treating, costume parties, and themed dinners, this year Disney is planning to go even bigger. Keep your children close to you when you present your autograph books to Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow, who will debut their new Halloween costumes as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. And the trio won’t be the only ones getting in on the dress-up fun, as other beloved Disney characters will be donning their very own costumes for a meet-and-greet experience.

Passengers who board the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, will be treated to a brand-new addition to the Halloween on the High Seas world. In the boat’s Grand Hall, which pulls its inspiration from the studio’s timeless classic Cinderella, guests will bask in the gorgeous sight of a fresh take on the cruise line’s famous Pumpkin Tree. Cinderella fans will recognize it as the same tree that transformed into a carriage to transport the rags-to-riches princess to meet her Prince Charming at the ball.

Image via Disney Cruise Line

Adults looking to ditch the kids for a night of dancing and mischievous fun can break away to the Halloween Isn’t Just For Kids event. Wear your favorite costume and mix and mingle with fellow passengers during a night of dancing and a best-look contest. Just be careful — some of Disney’s most prankish villains will also be in attendance. If scary movies are more your thing, Halloween on the High Seas is offering an enjoyable slate of scare-tastic feature films. Grab your popcorn and lounge by the pool to check out some classic spooky movies.

With more events than you can imagine, this year’s Halloween on the High Seas is going to be like none other. Pack up your bags during the height of the chilly temperatures of September and October and head for gorgeous locales including the Bahamas, Caribbean, Bermuda, and Mexico. With the spooky season only six months away, now’s the perfect time to prepare your costume to make the competition walk the plank.

