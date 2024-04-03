The Big Picture Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier was a surprise success for Disney, transforming the iconic American hero into a popular culture icon.

Disney had to revive Davy Crockett for a sequel film due to the series' conclusive end, resulting in Davy Crockett and the River Pirates.

While Disney's films presented a fictionalized version of Crockett, other films like The Alamo focused on more accurate depictions of the hero.

While the Walt Disney Company is best known for its groundbreaking work in animation, the studio is also responsible for many live-action adventure films. Before the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise became a phenomenon thanks to Jerry Bruckeimer, Disney produced many family-friendly adventure films in their classic era. Although many of these films appealed to science fiction and fantasy fans, Disney also made it a habit of crafting exciting stories centering around key characters from American history. Although they turned his story into the basis of an exciting television series and movie, Disney made the mistake of killing off Davy Crockett on screen, forcing them to desperately find a way to bring him back to life.

‘Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier’ Became a Surprise Success

Born in East Tennessee in the late 18th century, Davy Crockett was an American frontiersman and politician who eventually became regarded as a pop culture icon. After serving in the Union Army during the term of United States President Andrew Jackson, Crockett became known for his exploratory missions to the nation’s burgeoning frontier territories. Crockett’s almanacs, which transcribed many of his adventures and exploits, became both an important tool in America’s westward expansion and a popular fixation in culture. In the years since his death at the Battle of the Alamo in 1831during the Texas Revolution, Crockett became regarded as a Western hero.

Given that Crockett was a historical figure, any studio had the rights to develop a cinematic interpretation of his life. Although there were films made about his life tracing back to the silent era, Disney decided to make a live-action Crockett series that would appeal to family audiences. There are some grim details within Crockett’s real life, but Disney avoided these details to make a more straightforward action-adventure series. Disney aired the five-part adventure serial Davy Crockett on ABC in 1954 and 1955. The series of hour-long installments starred Fess Parker as Crockett and Buddy Ebsen as his friend and fellow frontiersman, George Russell.

Considering the significant popularity of Westerns in the 1950s, it’s not entirely surprising that Davy Crockett became a massive hit for ABC. Parker’s effortlessly charismatic performance, the energetic chase sequences, and the instantly catchy theme song, “The Ballad of Davy Crockett,” transformed the infamous folk hero into the latest icon in Disney’s popular culture icon. In response to the show’s unprecedented popularity, Walt Disney combined three episodes of the Davy Crockett series into a feature-length film. The edited version, Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier, was released in theaters to acclaim in 1955. The film centered on Crockett’s experiences fighting in the Indian Creed War, his career in the United States Congress, and his participation in the Texas Revolution.

Disney Had To Revive Davy Crockett for a Sequel

While merging a few episodes of a popular series into a theatrical event may have been an easy way to make a quick buck, its inordinate success surpassed even Disney’s wildest expectations. Unfortunately, Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier ended on a conclusive note that accurately depicted history. The final episode detailed the doomed plight of Texas revolutionary leaders as they fought the Mexican Army during the Battle of the Alamo. The final shot features Crockett waving the Lone Star Flag, suggesting that his efforts resulted in Texas’ independence in 1836 and annexation into the United States in 1845. Nonetheless, it was certainly clear that Crockett did not survive the battle, barring Disney from developing any further sequels unless they wanted to make a really inaccurate biopic.

Disney met mounting concerns that they had destroyed one of their most popular assets and feared Davy Crockett's dark ending had deteriorated his value as a character. To ensure that viewers were left with a more optimistic view of the character, Disney decided to develop a prequel film.

The final two episodes of the original serial were edited into the feature film Davy Crockett and the River Pirates. A looser adaptation of the frontiersman's life that didn't focus on his historical achievements, Davy Crockett and the River Pirates followed Crockett and Russell during a keelboat race on the Ohio River and a battle with a league of pirates transporting Spanish gold. The film was released in theaters in 1956, ensuring Crockett was still present in viewers' minds.

While neither film could be accused of being an accurate depiction of Crockett's life, Davy Crockett and the River Pirates is a much more straightforward adventure film than its predecessor. The film leans into the idiosyncrasies of Crockett's personality, exploring how he became a legend of folklore. Although Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier touched on critical political issues such as the victimization of Native Americans and tension with the Mexican government, Davy Crockett and the River Pirates forgo this sense of realism in favor of more over-the-top villains. It was designed to appeal to fans of pirate movies more than actual history buffs.

What Other ‘Davy Crockett’ Movies Have There Been?

Disney’s depiction of Crockett became so popular that, in some ways, it obscured the historical truths about his life. Although the two Disney films present a largely fanciful version of his exploits, there have been other films that are more accurate in their depiction of Crockett. John Wayne famously played Crockett in his self-funded passion project The Alamo, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. While this reached a certain level of success, it couldn't change the widespread acceptance of Disney's version.

Although there’s value in films that serve an educational purpose, audiences seemed less interested in more accurate depictions of Crockett’s life. Billy Bob Thorton took on the role of Crockett in the 2004 remake of The Alamo, which bombed horribly and earned dismissal reviews. In the case of Crockett’s life, fact was no substitute for legend.

Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier is streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

