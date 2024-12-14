For over fifty years, Disney has been one of the most recognizable brands on earth. Whether in animation or live-action, Walt Disney Company's family-friendly adventures have not only been mainstays in theaters but also some of the most critically and commercially successful of all time. Even as time passed and other companies slowly caught up on both the animated and live-action fronts, the Mouse House still dominated the 2010s with instant classics like Frozen and Coco, plus the success of the MCU.

Still, a few films fell on the opposite end of the spectrum. Many movies exceeded expectations throughout the 2010s, but others received critical disdain and lukewarm or even icy box office numbers. In addition to some of their highest highs, the 2010s also saw Disney suffer several blows to their reputation, leading them to focus more on sequels and franchises such as Star Wars. Several of Disney's biggest flops of all time were in the 2010s, many of which had real studio or even audience expectations behind them. This list will address Disney's greatest flops of the 2010s, ranking them based on how hyped they were before release and just how underwhelming they ultimately were.

10 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' (2010)

Directed by Mike Newell

In the early 2010s, one of Disney's greatest and most vocalized goals was to find the next Pirates of The Caribbean. That trilogy came out of nowhere to become a massive franchise by bucking the company's established trends. Thus came Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, an adult-aimed action adventure in a genre that was far trickier: video game movies.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular Prince, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time loosely adapts the video game of the same name as it attempts to mold it into more of a Disney-esque adventure. Video game movies have a very rough history, with few seeing commercial success and even fewer seeing so critically. Prince of Persia was no exception, receiving mixed reviews at best and barely scrapping its way to a profit. Despite barely making its money back, Prince of Persia still held the title of highest-grossing video game movie of all time until the release of Warcraft.

9 'Dumbo' (2019)

Directed by Tim Burton

Another trend that Disney developed in the 2010s was their string of live-action retellings of their classic animated films. Beginning with Cinderella in 2015 and stretching all the way to the modern day with next year's Snow White, these films have typically been big box office draws but have been met with mixed reactions from audiences and critics. Dumbo was yet another disappointment, becoming the lowest-grossing out of all of the remakes by a large margin.

Tim Burton had previously directed 2010's off-the-wall Alice in Wonderland, a film some credit as the real first Disney remake, but in fact, goes so far into its unique ideas that it is hard to truly count among them. A similar level of inventiveness and fun was expected for Dumbo, especially with a cast featuring the likes of Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell, and Eva Green. Sadly, the film is often a boring slog that gets weird in deeply uncool, almost ashamed ways. Dumbo arguably could have been the most promising Disney remake, but it was middling at best.

8 'Planes' (2013)

Directed by Klay Hall

Planes took the Cars universe off the road, although many would argue the correct phrasing would be "off the rails" as the cheap, non-Pixar project tanked the franchise's reputation with critics, casual audiences, and, worst of all, toy sellers. It stars Dane Cook as Dusty, a young crop duster who wishes to become a racing plane alongside the likes of Julia Louis Dreyfuss, John Cleese, Teri Hatcher, and others.

The Cars franchise would live on, and Planes would even get a straight-to-DVD sequel (as the original was intended to be). It made a tiny profit thanks to its minuscule budget, but its poor animation, terrible writing, and an unusually uninterested cast led to Disney dialing back its goals for the media franchise. Cars 3 was a more grounded personal story, and since then, the franchise has been limited to a handful of Disney+ specials. In all honesty, it's for the better.

7 'A Wrinkle in Time' (2018)

Directed by Ava Duvernay

Based on one of the most iconic coming-of-age novels of all time and directed by Ava Duvernay, A Wrinkle in Time was set to be Disney's next big family-friendly odyssey and capitalize on the young adult craze of the 2010s. Fans of the classic story were rightfully disappointed when they discovered that the 2018 film was tonally different from the novel they loved, was filled with miscast characters, and replaced or removed crucial scenes from the book. This negative word of mouth translated into not only negative reviews but depressed box office numbers, leading A Wrinkle in Time to be a massive flop at the box office.

The original story balances quirky weirdness with a heartfelt and timeless conflict of leadership and responsibility. On the contrary, the film removes much of the uniqueness of the novel in exchange for more generic visuals and ideas, which only makes the rare moments the film does become weird stand out and feel out of place. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, and Storm Reid as protagonist Meg all feel slightly miscast, even though they do an admirable job with what they are given.

6 'The Good Dinosaur' (2015)

Directed by Peter Sohn

Though the 2010s saw Pixar release well-received originals, the decade largely saw them doubling down on a string of animated sequels. Finding Dory, The Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, and Cars 3 dominated the latter half of the decade for Pixar, with one of the few exceptions being The Good Dinosaur. This original film features compelling visuals and a unique premise but was still met with mixed reviews and quickly became one of Pixar's worst-reviewed movies.

With an estimated budget of $175-$200 million and a worldwide profit of just over $300 million, The Good Dinosaur became the first film in Pixar's storied history that failed to turn a profit. Worse than that, however, the film didn't spark much imagination with audiences, becoming downright forgotten over the following decade thanks to its lack of memorable characters, slow, stagnant plot, and unusually bland animation style.

5 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Directed by JJ Abrams

Unlike most films on this list, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker made a massive profit for Disney, quickly passing the billion-dollar mark. However, where it disappointed was in the audience and critical response. Whereas