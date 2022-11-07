In just under two weeks, viewers will finally return to the enchanting world of Andalasia in Disney+'s Disenchanted. The sequel to 2007's hit Enchanted reintroduces many of the beloved characters, including Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and more as they search for change in their lives. Ahead of the release, Disney+ has shared a new look at the movie.

The clip begins as all fairy tales do - with "once upon a time." Narrated by Pip the chipmunk (Griffin Newman) - from a storybook, of course - the clip briefly touches on the start of Giselle and Robert's happily ever after and promises there's more to come. It again highlights how a wish gone wrong sets Giselle on a wicked course, but it doesn't seem to be one she likes...yet. We also get confirmation that the animated style of Andalasia will return. Though we don't yet know the extent of the animation, it's clear that it will remain an integral part of the story. Edward (James Marsden) also notes the typical ways problems get solved (and he's not wrong).

Beyond the plot itself, the clip also teases more of the actual magic viewers can expect. From a brief flash of Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) utilizing it to the grander displays. It also seems that something major will happen in Andalasisa. Where Enchanted saved much of the big stuff for its third act, magic becomes a greater player this time around. No matter how much it helps or hurts, the clip suggests viewers will get a hearty fill of it.

Disenchanted takes viewers 15 years after the events of Enchanted. Giselle and Robert are married, Morgan is a teenager, and the family has welcomed a new baby into the fray. However, the city charm and picture-perfect life wears off, and Giselle grows weary of her fairy tale ending. To recapture the magic of those early years, the family moves to a suburban town called Monroeville, where resident queen bee Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph) makes adjusting difficult for Giselle. So, as Giselle's desperation grows, she turns to Andalasia for help. But when a spell goes awry, Monroeville, Andalasia, and Giselle's happiness are jeopardized.

Adam Shankman directed the screenplay by Brigette Hales, with story by David N. Weiss, Richard LaGravenese, and J. David Stem. Shankman, Jo Burn, and Sunil Perkash executive produced, with Adams, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Barry Josephson as producers. Alan Menken did the music and score, with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Additional cast includes Idina Menzel, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nuñez, Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, James Monroe Iglehart, and Kolton Stewart.

Disenchanted premieres exclusively on Disney+ next Friday, November 18. Watch the new clip below: