Disney’s varied investments paid dividends this year, as it became the first and only studio to pass the $2 billion mark at the domestic box office. This achievement marks a return to form for the studio, which had a terrible 2023 thanks to a string of under-performers. This year, however, Disney has delivered massive hits across a variety of genres. Two of its films — Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine — have each grossed over $600 million domestically.
Disney owns Pixar Animation Studios and Marvel Studios, producers of two of the most lucrative franchises in history. Inside Out 2 has made nearly $1.7 billion worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Similarly, Deadpool & Wolverine established itself as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history with a global gross of $1.3 billion. The studio’s third-biggest hit of 2024, Moana 2, is about to hit the $350 million mark domestically and has already passed the $700 million mark worldwide in less than four weeks of release.
Disney can expect more fireworks as the year draws to a close, with Mufasa: The Lion King lined up for release this week, and Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown set to debut on Christmas Day. This is the second time that Disney has crossed the $2 billion mark domestically since 2019, when Avengers: Endgame led the charge. It’s the seventh time since 2010 that the studio has passed this milestone domestically. This represents a huge win for Disney, after a particularly difficult 2023, with under-performers such as Elemental, Wish, The Marvels, and The Haunted Mansion.
Disney Has An Impressive Slate for 2025
A significant chunk of Disney’s revenue this year came from 20th Century Studios titles. Besides Deadpool & Wolverine, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ($171 million) and Alien: Romulus ($105 million) also revived their respective franchises. The studio has a string of big-ticket films lined up for next year. The list includes Marc Webb’s live-action Snow White, the original Pixar film Elio, the science-fiction sequel Tron: Ares, and the animated sequel Zootopia 2. Additionally, there will be three Marvel movies in 2025 — Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four: First Steps. You can watch Moana 2 in theaters while you wait for Mufasa to debut this weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
Moana sets out on another daring voyage, venturing into uncharted territories to save her island from a looming ancient danger. Joined by the demigod Maui and her steadfast friends, she braves perilous seas and encounters new allies along the way. Her quest leads to revelations about her ancestors and deeper insights into her bond with the ocean.
- Director
- David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller
- Cast
- Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison , Nicole Scherzinger , Hualālai Chung , David Fane , Rose Matafeo , Awhimai Fraser , Gerald Ramsey , Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda