Disney’s varied investments paid dividends this year, as it became the first and only studio to pass the $2 billion mark at the domestic box office. This achievement marks a return to form for the studio, which had a terrible 2023 thanks to a string of under-performers. This year, however, Disney has delivered massive hits across a variety of genres. Two of its films — Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine — have each grossed over $600 million domestically.

Disney owns Pixar Animation Studios and Marvel Studios, producers of two of the most lucrative franchises in history. Inside Out 2 has made nearly $1.7 billion worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Similarly, Deadpool & Wolverine established itself as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history with a global gross of $1.3 billion. The studio’s third-biggest hit of 2024, Moana 2, is about to hit the $350 million mark domestically and has already passed the $700 million mark worldwide in less than four weeks of release.

Disney can expect more fireworks as the year draws to a close, with Mufasa: The Lion King lined up for release this week, and Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown set to debut on Christmas Day. This is the second time that Disney has crossed the $2 billion mark domestically since 2019, when Avengers: Endgame led the charge. It’s the seventh time since 2010 that the studio has passed this milestone domestically. This represents a huge win for Disney, after a particularly difficult 2023, with under-performers such as Elemental, Wish, The Marvels, and The Haunted Mansion.

Disney Has An Impressive Slate for 2025

A significant chunk of Disney’s revenue this year came from 20th Century Studios titles. Besides Deadpool & Wolverine, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ($171 million) and Alien: Romulus ($105 million) also revived their respective franchises. The studio has a string of big-ticket films lined up for next year. The list includes Marc Webb’s live-action Snow White, the original Pixar film Elio, the science-fiction sequel Tron: Ares, and the animated sequel Zootopia 2. Additionally, there will be three Marvel movies in 2025 — Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four: First Steps. You can watch Moana 2 in theaters while you wait for Mufasa to debut this weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.