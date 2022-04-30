French videogame publisher Gameloft has revealed an upcoming simulation game that is every Disney and Pixar fan’s dream. Disney Dreamlight Valley is a free-to-play adventure game that will transport you to the world where you’ll discover enchanted places and meet some of your favorite characters in the history of animation.

This story-centered hybrid game will allow players to create their own personalized avatar and enter a delightful dream world with the mission to restore a now desolate village to its former glory. While on your adventure, you will discover hidden secrets and explore diverse landscapes that are reminiscent of some you have seen in popular films. You will also get to meet and strike friendships with characters from Mickey & Friends, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Toy Story, Ratatouille, Frozen and so many more. In addition, players can not only customize their characters but also design villages and homes all across this magical world.

In the trailer, you can see the player’s avatar partaking in a variety of different activities, from fishing with Goofy to taking a selfie with Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff. It also showcases the immense array of customization options for the avatars and their homes, which certainly reminds one of the well-known life-sim games like The Sims or Animal Crossing.

Manea Castet, Game Manager of Disney Dreamlight Valley made a statement saying: “Our development team is a big family of Disney and Pixar fans and have poured all of our passion into the development of Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially in the way we depict characters and their story arcs. We can’t wait for fans to join the Early Access this summer and help us bring this new ever-evolving Disney and Pixar-inspired world to our excited community.”

Indeed, if you wish to be among the first players to experience this magical simulation game, you can try it out this summer as part of the Early Access of a Founders Pack or, alternatively, by being an Xbox Game Pass member prior to the game’s free-to-play launch next year. During this initial phase, players with Early Access will be able to enjoy exclusive rewards that they can keep even after the game’s release.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is scheduled for launch in 2023, but the game will be in constant development even after being released, with new content being added on a regular basis. The game will be supported by all platforms including PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. The simulator’s versions for Mac and PC will be released on Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and the Mac App Store.

