The Walt Disney Company has earned a record-breaking 183 Emmy Award nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. 101 of the nominations span across Disney’s streaming platforms, with shows on Hulu obtaining 79 Emmy nominations, and Disney+ garnering 22 Emmy Award nominations. FX, a division of the Walt Disney Company, broke its own record with a staggering total of 93 Emmy Award nominations.

In a statement from The Walt Disney Company, the company expressed their delight at this record-breaking achievement, saying:

"The Walt Disney Company proudly announces a record-breaking 183 nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards across its content brands and studios, including ABC, Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Disney Television Studios (20th Television Animation, 20th Television and ABC Signature), FX, FX Productions, Hulu, National Geographic and The Walt Disney Studios (Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios [Marvel Animation, Marvel Television], Lucasfilm Ltd., 20th Century Studios)."

The company is expected to release a comprehensive list of their individual nominations in due course.

Which Disney-Owned Shows Are Stand-Out Nominees?

Shōgun, a television series that first aired on FX and Hulu this February, has received the most nominations overall in a total of 25. Standing at a stunning critic score of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, Shōgun was a worldwide smash hit. The show dominated at the Television Critics Association Awards earlier this week, claiming the coveted title of "Program of the Year". The series. The 10-episode limited series’ premiere was record-breaking, with its first episode garnering over nine million views globally across Hulu, Disney+, and Star+ in its first six days of streaming. The premiere made the program the number one scripted General Entertainment series premiere globally.

The popular comedy series The Bear also made its mark at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, setting a new Emmy record for the most nominations for a comedy series with a total of 23 nods for the show’s second season. Season 2 was a hit critically and with global audiences, reaching an impressive 99% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Airing its first season in 2022, The Bear continued its successful run earlier this year and managed to reach 5.4 million views in the first four days of Season 3's premiere; a huge milestone for Disney streaming service Hulu.

Although The Walt Disney Company has made awards show history with this year’s historic 183 Emmy Award nominations, only time will tell as to how many awards they can pull in at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be presented at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Who knows, maybe The Disney Company is primed to smash even more records this upcoming awards season.

Shōgun, the most nominated series overall, is available to stream now on Hulu.

