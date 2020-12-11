Yesterday during their massive presentation to investors, Disney officially announced their upcoming animated feature Encanto. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush who helmed the massive hit Zootopia, Encanto “takes you to Columbia, where a magical family live in a magical home.” Charise Castro Smith co-directs and co-writes the film, which will be Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature.

There were no details on the plot beyond involving a magical family and their magical home in Columbia, but Disney did confirm that Lin-Manuel Miranda will handle writing the music for the movie. It’s kind of shocking how much Miranda and Disney have merged since the success of Hamilton. He worked on the music for Moana, he co-starred in Mary Poppins Returns, he teamed with Disney on a theatrical release for the stage production of Hamilton before it moved to Disney+ due to COVID (and became one of this year’s success stories), he’s working on the music for the live-action The Little Mermaid, and now he’s got Encanto. However, Encanto is intriguing because it looks like it will solely be his music whereas Moana and The Little Mermaid were collaborative efforts. So if you’re looking for the “next” Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, it’s going to be coming from Disney on November 24, 2021.

Check out the teaser video below. No voice casting has been announced yet, but I’m sure we’ll hear more about Encanto, especially after Disney releases their next animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, which arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access in March.

