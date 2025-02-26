No company has had as much of an impact on popular culture as Disney. Founded by brothers Walt and Roy Disney in 1923, it has long been a pioneer in the field of animation and, in recent years, has grown into one of the world's largest media conglomerates through its acquisitions of major companies like Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century Studios.

Disney's animated classics remain some of the most well-known and praised animated films of all time and continue to inspire new generations with their beautiful artistry, catchy songs, beloved characters, and profound stories. Disney films aim for general audiences and thus tend to end in positive ways with a valuable lesson despite some hardship. However, some of these endings can still have bittersweet moments that evoke a feeling of sadness. This list will rank the saddest endings in Disney based on how emotional they are. Only a few are outright tragic, but all of them can still bring adults and children to tears.

10 'The Good Dinosaur' (2015)

Directed by Peter Sohn

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Good Dinosaur is seen as one of Pixar's worst films and was the studio's first box-office bomb. The main reason was that, despite offering a creative premise of a world where dinosaurs never went extinct, the film is surprisingly lacking in creativity and turns into a standard boy and his dog story, though this time, a human takes the role of the dog. Still, the relationship between Arlo (Raymond Ochoa) and Spot (Jack Bright) does result in some tender moments, especially at the end.

Just as Arlo and Spot approach Arlo's home, a human family appears and shows interest in Spot. Realizing what's best for his friend, Arlo and Spot share a final goodbye that is sure to evoke memories of bidding a beloved pet or best friend farewell. The scene is also told with no dialogue, allowing the animators and musicians to flex their talent and show that, even in one of Pixar's lowest projects, they are capable of creating moments of art.