Disney Brands Cloth Face Masks with Iconic Characters, Including Baby Yoda

As Disney darling The Simpsons* once said, and I’m paraphrasing, “The Chinese use the same word for crisis as they do for opportunity: Crisitunity.” Disney has embraced that idea by finding the silver lining to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has shuttered the corporation’s theme park, among many, many other concerns. The opportunity in question? Disney has unveiled their branded cloth face masks, complete with iconic characters from Disney Princesses, to Star Wars, Toy Story, and much more. That’s right, you can get Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers and Baby Yoda to adorn your own face mask.

As Disney subsidiary ABC and their morning news program Good Morning America revealed, Disney is rolling out new character face masks along with plans to donate up to $1 million in profits from mask sales in the U.S. to Atlanta-based nonprofit organization Medshare, which delivers medical supplies and equipment to communities around the world. Medshare will also receive a donation of one million Disney face masks for distribution to needy communities in the U.S.

MedShare President and CEO Charles Redding had the following to say in a statement:

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve. Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

You can pre-order the masks–retailing for $19.99 for a set of four–on shopDisney.com now with an estimated June ship date. GMA reports Disney’s assertion that “the masks comply with the FDA’s latest recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks,” yet there’s no information as to where exactly these masks are being made or just who is making them. Curious. Digging a little deeper into the product page, which reveals only that the materials to make the masks are imported, we get this disclaimer:

Disclaimer: This Disney cloth face mask is not a surgical face mask which provides liquid barrier protection. This cloth face mask should not be used (1) in a clinical setting where the infection risk level through inhalation exposure is high; (2) for antimicrobial or antiviral protection or related uses or uses for infection prevention or reduction or related uses; (3) as a respiratory protective device, or (4) for high risk aerosol-generating procedures. Disney makes no warranties, either express or implied, that the face mask prevents infection or the transmission of viruses or diseases.

The product has not been FDA cleared or approved

The product has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use as source control by the general public as well as by HCP in healthcare settings as to help prevent the spread of infection or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic

This product is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of medical devices, including alternative products used as medical devices, during the COVID-19 outbreak, under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

I’m willing to be these beauties will be on sale when, not if, the Disney parks open up sooner than later.

(*I grumble like Sideshow Bob stepping on a rake every time I think of this.)