Wow, Ariana Grande Crushed Her ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Performance

I’m not gonna sugarcoat it: I’m an Ariana Grande stan. I find the pop star’s tunes to be incredible, her artistic evolution to be staggering, and her social media presence to be frank and funny. But even if you’re not an Ari acolyte, you will find much to enjoy about her performance from last night’s Disney Family Singalong, a remotely produced ABC special recruiting celebrities to sing your fave Disney hits in a gesture of joy during troubling times.

Grande sang the eternally underrated bop “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from the eternally underrated Hercules. And wouldn’t you know it, her voice fits the ’60s doo-wop girl group aesthetics like a glove. Grande sings both the lead and backing vocals, incorporating props, dramatic performance, and excellent lip-syncing skills along the way. She crushes it! Cut a studio version when this is all over, Ari!

Other highlights from the show? Darren Criss records every part to The Jungle Book‘s “I Wanna Be Like You,” turning it into a swing-funk toe-tapper; Josh Gad and Luke Evans reunite on “Gaston,” accompanied by friggin’ Alan Menken; and the cast of High School Musical reminds us that “We’re All in This Together.” Even if you find these kinds of things cloying or sappy, you’ll find something to enjoy in this collection of clips. C’mon admit it, say you’re in love already!

Check out our fave performances below, and belt those notes, honey. For more Disney magic, here’s our favorite movies you should be watching on Disney+ right now.