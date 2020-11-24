2020 is the 80th anniversary of Fantasia, Walt Disney’s groundbreaking, envelope-pushing animated musical extravaganza. (We recently wrote about all the Fantasia sequels that had been planned for but ultimately never happened.) And to celebrate this milestone, our friends at Cyclops Print Works are offering up a new, absolutely gorgeous Fantasia print – starting today.

Done by artist Lyndon Willoughby, the print captures the mystery and the majesty of the original film. What’s lovely about it too is that it pays homage to several of the numbers within Fantasia, as well as the equally charming and evocative interstitial material (which is far too often overlooked). In short: this is sort of the ultimate Fantasia print.

Check out the edition size and other information below and drink in the full print. Truly, Cyclops has orchestrated a one-of-a-kind poster. And grab it here at 10 pm PST.

Image via Cyclops Print Works

Title: Fantasia

Artist: Lyndon Willoughby

Dimensions: 36” x 24”

Color Count: 10

Paper Type: Black Plike

Features: Metallic ink

Edition: 175

Retail: $80

On Sale 11/24 @ 10AM PST

Share Share Tweet Email

Stop What You’re Doing and Watch 'Deep Rising' Now The 1998 creature feature is tons of fun.