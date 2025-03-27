The Trump administration's crosshairs are officially back on Disney. Earlier this year, the Federal Communications Commission announced its plans to start investigating Comcast and Verizon in its ongoing, wide-ranging crackdown on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices. Now, FCC chairman Brendan Carr is "putting the finishing touches" on a letter to the House of Mouse that, as he told Punchbowl News, will open a similar probe into their operations. The announcement comes a month after shareholders at the company turned down a proposal that would have curbed DEI efforts and just days after Carr threatened to block mergers and acquisitions in the media if the companies don't live up to the administration's standards.

Exact initiatives that could be targeted at the ABC parent company have thus far not been identified, but Carr has said the investigation will concern "whether they’re engaged in any of this sort of DEI discrimination that could run afoul of our EEO rules or potentially our public interest standard.” The Trump administration has notably painted DEI with a very wide brush that has created a lot of confusion and deep concerns about any language or practices that could remotely be considered against their standards outlined in the president's executive order, whether it be an article about Jackie Robinson's military service or investments in programs that only benefit specific groups of people. Disney has already tried to steer clear of such scrutiny by ending its Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, which promoted "underrepresented voices and untold stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment," but that hasn't stopped the FCC.

In several ways, Disney has already tried to acquiesce to the new administration. Most notably, after the election, the company's ABC News agreed to donate $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library, pay an extra $1 million in attorney fees, and make a public apology rather than continue fighting a defamation lawsuit stemming from George Stephanopoulos's on-air comments about Trump and the E. Jean Carroll case. However, Trump has also routinely expressed his belief that many media companies are biased against him and has sought revenge against those same companies, especially CNN and MSNBC, whom he has said should be deemed illegal. There has been a real fear, particularly with Carr floating the idea of revoking broadcast licenses for companies that don't comply with the administration, that Disney and other companies will only face increasing attacks in the coming years, regardless of what's been done already to fall in line.

"DEI" Is Disappearing Around Hollywood