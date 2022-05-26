Although Disney tends to cultivate the image of the enchanting castle in Disneyland and classic prince-princess fairy tales, there has been a recent shift towards storylines that explore self-exploration, individualism and internal conflict, painting a more realistic picture for kids to grow up with.

The ideation of love stories for many fans have been shaped by the central premise in media. Since Disney is most known for the dreamy head in the clouds picturesque, viewers often overlook the there are plenty of heartwarming love stories that aren’t romantic in nature.

Moana

The film Moana follows the titular character who struggles to fit in her role as herself, her father’s daughter and the future leader of her village Motunai. She struggles with choosing her passion which lies in leaving to explore the ocean or staying, for her people, struggling with the idea that “happiness is where you are [and the] village of Motunai is all [she] needs”.

When their food is spoiled, threatening their livelihood, Moana strives to be the hero who will journey to locate Maui, restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her people. The key storyline pertains to Moana’s internal conflict as her passion draws her away from the role her village expects her to take on. Ultimately, she is able to take the role of the village’s chief in her own capacity, rather than fitting the mold and expectations of her past ancestors, declaring herself to be Moana of Motunai.

Christopher Robin

The film picks up with a now grown-up Christopher Robin who struggles with the never-ending demands of being a working adult and full-time husband and father. A chance interaction led to a reunion between Pooh and his friends with Christopher Robin, opening his eyes as to where his priorities should lie.

What stands out in the film is the internal struggle seen in the titular character who grapples with work-life balance due to increased demands of his career. Pooh and his friends help Christopher Robin rediscover the everyday joy of life, reinforcing love in a different capacity- love of oneself, friends and family. A beautiful moment that demonstrates how Pooh helped Christopher Robin was when he stated, “I’m not a hero, I’m lost” and Pooh simply responds, “but I found you.”

Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo follows the father son relationship between Marlin and his son, Nemo. Whereas Marlin is the only parental figure in his son’s life, he takes on an overprotective stance, almost to the point of neuroticism. Nemo struggles with his own identity while feeling inferior in his father’s presence.

While Marlin is shown to be anxious upon separation with Nemo, his justified but irrational fears lead to Nemo’s desperate desire for freedom and the opportunity to discover himself. While the film principally explores Nemo’s individual journey, the love between a father and son is also intertwined, emphasizing the importance of family and strong parental characters.

Encanto

The film follows the Madrigal family who have the magic of the Encanto, blessing every member except Mirabel with a gift unique to their personality. Mirabel struggles to fit in, believing she stands on the sidelines while everyone else shines with their amazing capabilities. In a family where the miracle defines everyone, Mirabel feels lost without one. Although the film follows Mirabel’s yearning for acceptance from her family, a key theme was identity where many family members struggled to figure out who they were without their gift. For example, Luisa’s supernatural strength and Isabela’s perfectionism gradually became their identities.

By the end of the film, the Madrigal family created a new foundation both literally for their casita and metaphorically where they can admit to themselves that their self-worth is not in the miracle, but in who one chooses to be. They also acknowledge that the casita isn’t perfect, but then again, neither is the Madrigal family.

Inside Out

Inside Out follows Riley, as she grapples with her a life-changing move to a new city, attempting to adjust to her new surroundings. The main characters in the film are Riley’s feelings, demonstrating the complex interactivity of human emotions.

Not only does the film touch on mental health, emotions, and personality, all of which are manifestations of internal conflict, but the film paints an accurate picture of how one’s emotions and memories shape an individual. The main message conveys addresses getting in touch with emotions, whether it be sadness or anger, as there is no gratification in forcing yourself to be happy.

Zootopia

The film tells the story of Judy, a bunny who strives to and against all odds becomes a police officer. Despite achieving status, Judy, as the first rabbit in the police force, must work twice as hard to enforce the law and receive the respect she deserves. On her first mysterious case, she seeks the help of Nick, a cunning but street-smart fox.

Although Judy and Nick work well together, establishing a strong understanding, their relationship is not romantic in nature. While the film touches on friendship, as both help each other overcome their insecurities, the film touches on individuality. Although Zootopia is considered an inclusive community, where anyone can be anything, the prevalent stereotypes in the film mirror common patterns of prejudice in contemporary society.

Brave

Brave follows Princess Merida, the daughter of the King where tradition dictates she must marry a prince at the age of 16 to protect the kingdom. However, Merida is frustrated with old-age traditions, instead wanting to pursue her own freedom of choice. Despite her family's ignorance towards her wishes frustrates Merida, her mother really wants the best for her daughter, letting her choose her own path.

Although the film interweaves Merida’s courageous and brave demeanor throughout, the film conveys a message unique to that of Disney films, where the prince does not come to save the day. Instead, princess Merida embraces her free spirit, ultimately deciding who she chooses to be: A princess with independence and freedom.

Toy Story

Toy Story takes a unique approach on the long unanswered questions that every child has once asked, “Are my toys alive?”. The film follows Andy’s toys, especially Woody, a cowboy doll, as he feels threatened by the presence of a new Buzz Lightyear action figure. Although Andy feels a strong attachment towards Woody, Andy is immediately intrigued by Buzz, taking an interest in outer space.

Andy’s changing interests reflects the growth he is experiencing during his life, depicting both beautiful and unfortunate realities of growing up. Although the film doesn’t have a romantic storyline, the film depicts the attachment a child has for their material toys, emphasizing how important they are.

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book follows Mowgli, an orphan child raised by the wolves in a jungle, surrounded by animals that care for him. When Shere Khan, a tiger threatens Mowgli’s life, he must leave the only family he has known to in pursuit for a village of humans.

Although Mowgli is scared to leave, Mowgli faces his fears, emphasizing the importance of courage. Viewers would find some relevance in Mowgli’s hesitation as individuals often struggle leaving a comfortable environment in pursuit for a new challenge. Furthermore, the film conveys how easy it is to embrace one’s surroundings. Mowgli used his surroundings to build a beautiful childhood, instead of fixating or obsessing over the thing’s he didn’t have.

Coco

Coco follows Miguel, a young boy who loves music, and dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s strong prohibitions. When Miguel is accidentally ends up in the Land of the Dead, he seeks his musical idol to help him return.

The film explores Miguel’s passion and love for music, as he identifies music to be a key part of who he is. The underlying theme was Miguel following his dreams, as he believes he must follow his heart while the rest of the world follows rules. Understanding that no one was going to hand him his dream, he took things into his own hands, trying to make it true, emphasizing the strong-willed nature of those who have the courage to follow their dreams.

