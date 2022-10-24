Corporate mergers get announced with a lot of positive fanfare, as billionaires bellow about all the “savings” and “jobs” created by two big companies becoming one, while politicians and political representatives heap praise on developments that benefit their large donors. In reality, these mergers largely erase jobs, limit opportunities for consumers, and cause untold chaos on the global economic stage. The acquisition of 21st Century Fox and its media entities, such as 20th Century Fox and 20th Century Fox Television, by Disney was no different. It’s staggering to consider all the potential projects that were lost of this merger, with one of the earliest productions to die at Disney’s hand being a film adaptation of the comic series Mouse Guard.

The earliest days of the Mouse Guard movie

First published in 2006 by writer and illustrator David Peterson, Mouse Guard was, like many fantasy sagas, a medieval-era yarn involving heroes with swords and great battles between good and evil...only this time, that story was told with mice. It's not an unprecedented idea to merge the world of fantasy with cute and cuddly critters (just ask the Redwall universe), but Mouse Guard garnered a notable enough fanbase to make a film adaptation an inevitability. That production emerged in 2016 when 20th Century Fox announced it would be pursuing a Mouse Guard movie.

The timing of this announcement was important, as Fox, circa. 2016, was more aware than ever that it couldn’t just rely on its ongoing Marvel Comics movies as its sole source of comic book adaptations. The studio needed to embrace further Deadpool and X-Men movies while also making sure it was procuring properties it wasn’t constantly in danger of losing the film rights to. Thus, bringing the Mouse Guard comics to the big screen sounded extra appealing at this moment. A year later, Fox would reinforce its commitment to new comic book movie adaptations by signing a multi-year deal with Boom! Studios, a pact that resulted in the 2020 horror film The Empty Man.

Corporate goals played a key role in getting Mouse Guard on the radar of 20th Century Fox executives, but a director passionate about this movie and all it could be was needed to bring it to life. This is where filmmaker Wes Ball enters the equation. Ball is most famous for his work on the trilogy of Maze Runner movies, which turned into a very profitable enterprise for 20th Century Fox. It’s no wonder the studio was keen on keeping him around at Fox even before The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the final installment in that trilogy, hit theaters. Four months before the film premiered, Ball was being eyeballed to direct Mouse Guard.

How do you make mice sword-fight?

It was in the news of Ball’s connection to the project that word finally emerged on how Mouse Guard would be brought to life. The plan at this stage was for it to be a live-action/CGI hybrid feature, with the mice being brought to life through motion-capture animation. It’s worth noting that Matt Reeves was attached to the project as a producer, with this filmmaker garnering an incredible amount of goodwill from Fox for helming Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Mouse Guard wasn’t going to be directed by Reeves, but it was viewed as a way to further refine and utilize the motion-capture technology that made those Apes movies Reeves delivered so spectacular. Between Ball and Reeves, Fox was turning to a lot of modern genre movie veterans to get this adaptation off the ground. Additionally, the film represented another stab by 20th Century Fox at solidifying the studio as the place where audiences could expect to see original visual effects-driven movies.

Granted, every Hollywood studio is focused on VFX-heavy features in the 21st century, but Fox had a specific angle to work here. After releasing Avatar, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Life of Pi, Fox had a bit of clout in the industry in using groundbreaking visual effects on projects that didn’t just feel like hollow rehashes of the past or, in the case of Life of Pi and The Martian, weren’t squarely focused on delivering action sequences. Several Fox movies greenlit from 2016 to the day the Disney acquisition was finalized seem to have been made in the hopes of continuing this track record. Mouse Guard was an obvious example of this, as were Alita: Battle Angel and The Call of the Wild.

The Mouse House threatens the Mouse Guard

Two months after Wes Ball signed on to helm Mouse Guard, earth-shattering news broke that Disney was eyeballing a purchase of the various media companies by 21st Century Fox. This meant that 20th Century Fox and all its projects would now fall under the same banner responsible for everything from The Avengers to Frozen to Wild Hogs. It was a momentous occasion and one of the biggest instances of media consolidation in the history of America. It also meant that every project in development at Fox was going to be under an incredible level of scrutiny by their new owners at Disney.

Still, even with all this chaos, Mouse Guard marched on. Once Maze Runner: The Death Cure was released in January 2018, Ball turned his entire sights on this fantasy epic. By the time March 2019 rolled around, Mouse Guard was aiming to start shooting that summer and was assembling a rock-solid cast. Ball recruited Maze Runner veteran Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Andy Serkis, and Idris Elba, among others, to provide motion-capture and vocal performances for various mice in the story. The presence of Serkis was especially noteworthy since it gave the film a motion-capture legend to work with and showed how the film was trying to be a spiritual successor to the most recent Planet of the Apes movies.

On paper, one might imagine Disney would be open to Mouse Guard more than other Fox projects it inherited. The Mouse House doesn’t have much modern experience with marketing and releasing Fox titles like Stuber or Underwater, but a PG-13 action movie tentpole would be right up the studio’s alley. Plus, Mouse Guard employed many actors that had worked on iconic Disney properties in the post. Brodie-Sangster is the voice of Ferb in Phineas & Ferb, for goodness’ sake!

Tragically, that wasn’t enough to save Mouse Guard. Disney killed the project in April 2019, making it one of the first Fox motion pictures to be publicly dismantled in the wake of this acquisition. Disney has never officially revealed what led to Mouse Guard getting shut down despite the project being just weeks away from the start of principal photography. However, reports have suggested that the film’s alleged $170 million price tag was too much for Disney as well as the concept of an action film starring CG animals was too similar to other productions at the Mouse House.

The legacy of the Mouse Guard movie

In the wake of this development, Disney allowed the filmmakers behind Mouse Guard to shop the project at other studios. Reeves and others involved in this proposed blockbuster have various deals all over Hollywood, so there was initially hope that Netflix or Paramount Pictures might pick it up. Tragically, that never happened. Whether the budget was seen as too high for other companies or if the creative team opted to focus on other endeavors, Disney’s dismissal of Mouse Guard was the end of this blockbuster.

A few months after this tragic news, Ball shared a visual effects demo reel online that gave audiences a chance to see what Mouse Guard would look like. The visual effects work (presumably by WETA Digital, which was supposed to deliver the VFX for the final movie) is stunning, especially in the ultra-realistic lighting. Just from this dialogue-free collection of footage, Mouse Guard looks atmospheric and like it would’ve been something unique from the world of feature-length animation.

Sadly, the movie was never meant to be, though Ball at least got to move on to a compelling project. Seven months after Disney canceled Mouse Guard, the studio hired him to direct a new Planet of the Apes movie. This project would also see Ball handling a lot of motion-capture animated performances to bring to life a collection of digital critters. Ball has a fondness for the world of motion capture and even if he never got to realize Mouse Guard, handling the movie now known as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will get him up close and personal with this technology.

While that’s a nice ending for Wes Ball, Mouse Guard signaled an unfortunate trajectory in how Disney handled the Fox movies it inherited. In the years that followed Disney canceled a slew of promising-sounding Fox projects, including other comic adaptations like Lumberjanes and Nimona (the latter of which would be later revived at Netflix.) Every Fox property that wasn’t named either Free Guy or Avatar would experience extermination under Disney ownership. Mouse Guard established a horrific trend for how Disney handled Fox properties, though it’s also a tragically predictable turn of events given how so many corporate mergers turn out.