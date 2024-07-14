The Big Picture Get excited for exclusive Disney collectibles at SDCC 2024 from Funko and Loungefly, celebrating beloved characters with a touch of magic.

Don't miss the Bandaged Baymax Funko Pop! and Edna Mode Funko Pop! for your collection - perfect for fans old and new.

Grab the glow-in-the-dark Stitch rucksack and matching keyring/wallet before they sell out - Disney magic awaits at SDCC!

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is just around the corner, taking place from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, and Funko, in collaboration with Loungefly, has announced an exciting lineup of exclusive Disney collectibles. Fans can look forward to unique items that celebrate beloved characters with a touch of exclusivity, while embracing Disney's legacy of phenomenal characters with immense longevity.

Bandaged Baymax Funko Pop! Fans of Big Hero 6 will be thrilled with the new Bandaged Baymax Funko Pop! This adorable figure depicts the lovable healthcare companion, Baymax, covered in bandages. The attention to detail captures Baymax’s charm perfectly, making it a must-have for collectors and fans alike. Poor Baymax looks like his pain might be rated nearer 10 than 1 going by the bandages on the unfortunate big fella, though!

Edna Mode Funko Pop! Another exciting addition is the Edna Mode Funko Pop! from The Incredibles. Known for her no-nonsense attitude and iconic fashion sense, Edna is depicted in her signature style, complete with her glasses and sleek bob haircut. It's also destined to be your most fashionable Funko Pop! figure in your entire collection if Edna has her way.

Disney's SDCC Loungefly Exclusives