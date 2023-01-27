As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary, Funko has revealed its latest lineup of POP figures via Twitter, which features various iconic characters for fans to collect. Among the new wave of Funko POP figures, fans can pick larger figures from some of Disney's most memorable characters, such as Moana, which fully captures the imagery from the film as she stands on a boat, looking toward the distance, voyaging across the ocean.

Other characters from Disney's line of wide releases include Elsa in her signature blue icy dress, Tiana, depicted in her green dress, and Cinderella, displayed as she was seen during her film's classic royal ball scene. The three characters will also be available via the Diamond Collection as exclusives from Barnes & Noble, BAM!, and Party City, respectively. Fans can also pick up Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and a glow-in-the-dark variant of Mirabel from Encanto.

For die-hard fans, Funko will also release a POP figure of a young Walt Disney, holding small figures of Dumbo and Timothy Q. Mouse. An older variant of Disney depicted leaning on an old-school camera will also be available as a Funko.com exclusive. Alongside the various wide releases in the line, Funko also showcased various exclusives for fans to keep an eye out for, such as a Walmart exclusive three-pack of Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse from The Aristocats, which will be covered in soft fuzzy material that perfectly captures the endearing nature of the kittens. Target will also be offering fans their own exclusive figure with the release of Snow White as she was seen during the opening of her film.

The upcoming line of figures perfectly captures the magic of Disney's historic slate of iconic characters while also keeping that simplistic yet lovable Funko POP charm. Whether additional POPs will be available down the line remains to be seen. However, with Disney celebrating its 100th anniversary, more big announcements are likely to be made as the company gears up for future big releases such as The Little Mermaid, which will probably come with its own line of Funko POPs, should it follow the tradition of past remakes. In addition to Disney's latest line of Funko POPs, fans can also order figures from upcoming Marvel Studios films, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With so much in store, collectors have much to look forward to from Disney and Funko in the next few months.

The Funko POPs are now available for fans to pre-order. Check out the upcoming line of figures below:

