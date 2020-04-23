‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ Trailer Reveals the 8-Episode Docuseries on Disney+

It will be a little while yet before we see Season 2 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian–and no, the fake Season 2 trailer doesn’t count–but the Star Wars‘ series streaming service has a little surprise in store for fans. This coming Star Wars Day, May 4th, Disney+ will roll out Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new docu-series hosted by Jon Favreau that goes behind the scenes of the hit show.

The first trailer for the new series shows off the creative cast and crew who came together to pull off the feat of delivering the first live-action Star Wars series in the franchise. There are plenty of shots of iconic characters, sets, and vehicles in this first look and, yes, even more of Baby Yoda. You’re welcome.

Here’s how the new inside look is summed up:

In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau. New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will stream every Friday on Disney+.